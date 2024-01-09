What is Loudermilk about? Netflix show explained

Loudermilk is the latest series you can now stream on Netflix, but what is it about, who’s in it, and is it even worth watching?

If you’re looking to stream a new series, Netflix is often the place to go. From Blood Coast to Tacoma FD, from Good Grief to High Tides. Netflix is full of both new and already established titles.

And one of these titles is the comedy-drama series Loudermilk, which has now been picked up by the streaming platform.

Article continues after ad

But for those of you who don’t know the series, here’s what it’s about, who’s in it, and opinions on whether or not you should watch it.

Article continues after ad

What is Loudermilk about?

Loudermilk is a comedy-drama series about a man and those close to him dealing with the aftermath of substance abuse. It currently has a total of 30 half-hour episodes.

The show ran for three seasons between 2017 and 2020. Check out the trailer for Season 1 below:

The official synopsis reads: “Sam Loudermilk, a recovering alcoholic and substance abuse counselor with a bad attitude, manages to piss off everyone. Although his drinking is under control, he discovers that when your life is a complete mess, getting clean is the easy part.”

Article continues after ad

Loudermilk cast: Who’s in it?

Netflix’s Loudermilk main and recurring cast includes:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ron Livingston as Sam Loudermilk

Will Sasso as Ben Burns

Anja Savcic as Claire Wilkes

Laura Mennell as Allison Montgomery

Brian Regan as Winston “Mugsy” Bennigan

Ricky Blitt as New Guy

Timothy Webber as Ed

Viv Leacock as Stevie

Jackie Flynn as Tony

Mat Fraser as Roger Frostly

Sam Bob as Cloud

Tyler Layton-Olson as Cisco

Eric Keenleyside as Father Michael

Danny Wattley as Cutter

Over the three seasons, a number of cast members have come and gone, such as Laura Mennell and Danny Wattley, who only significantly appeared in Season 1.

Article continues after ad

Is Loudermilk worth watching?

Loudermilk currently holds a 92% Critics’ Score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the overall consensus being “Loudermilk’s timely premise and sharp writing lay a solid foundation for a strong central performance from Ron Livingston, perfectly cast in this endearing dark comedy about a rock critic turned recovering alcoholic.”

Article continues after ad

As IndieWire wrote, “The closer this show gets to the truth, the more honest it feels. It may not always get there, but like the character that gives it its title, it’s at least trying.”

Some critics weren’t as open however, such as the Salt Lake Tribune, which stated “It’s supposed to be funny, but it’s not. Which is a problem for a comedy.”

Article continues after ad

Loudermilk is available for streaming on Netflix now. And check out our other Netflix hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6 | Lift | The Manny Season 2