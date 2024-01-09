What is Loudermilk about? Netflix show explained

What is Loudermilk about? Netflix show explainedNetflix
Loudermilk is the latest series you can now stream on Netflix, but what is it about, who’s in it, and is it even worth watching?
If you’re looking to stream a new series, Netflix is often the place to go. From Blood Coast to Tacoma FD, from Good Grief to High Tides. Netflix is full of both new and already established titles.
And one of these titles is the comedy-drama series Loudermilk, which has now been picked up by the streaming platform.
But for those of you who don’t know the series, here’s what it’s about, who’s in it, and opinions on whether or not you should watch it.
What is Loudermilk about?
Loudermilk is a comedy-drama series about a man and those close to him dealing with the aftermath of substance abuse. It currently has a total of 30 half-hour episodes.
The show ran for three seasons between 2017 and 2020. Check out the trailer for Season 1 below:
The official synopsis reads: “Sam Loudermilk, a recovering alcoholic and substance abuse counselor with a bad attitude, manages to piss off everyone. Although his drinking is under control, he discovers that when your life is a complete mess, getting clean is the easy part.”
Loudermilk cast: Who’s in it?
Netflix’s Loudermilk main and recurring cast includes:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Ron Livingston as Sam Loudermilk
- Will Sasso as Ben Burns
- Anja Savcic as Claire Wilkes
- Laura Mennell as Allison Montgomery
- Brian Regan as Winston “Mugsy” Bennigan
- Ricky Blitt as New Guy
- Timothy Webber as Ed
- Viv Leacock as Stevie
- Jackie Flynn as Tony
- Mat Fraser as Roger Frostly
- Sam Bob as Cloud
- Tyler Layton-Olson as Cisco
- Eric Keenleyside as Father Michael
- Danny Wattley as Cutter
Over the three seasons, a number of cast members have come and gone, such as Laura Mennell and Danny Wattley, who only significantly appeared in Season 1.
Is Loudermilk worth watching?
Loudermilk currently holds a 92% Critics’ Score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the overall consensus being “Loudermilk’s timely premise and sharp writing lay a solid foundation for a strong central performance from Ron Livingston, perfectly cast in this endearing dark comedy about a rock critic turned recovering alcoholic.”
As IndieWire wrote, “The closer this show gets to the truth, the more honest it feels. It may not always get there, but like the character that gives it its title, it’s at least trying.”
Some critics weren’t as open however, such as the Salt Lake Tribune, which stated “It’s supposed to be funny, but it’s not. Which is a problem for a comedy.”
Loudermilk is available for streaming on Netflix now. And check out our other Netflix hubs below:
Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6 | Lift | The Manny Season 2