What is Blood Coast about? Netflix series explained

Blood Coast is a new Netflix series, but what is it about, who’s in it, and is it even worth watching? Read on to find out.

When it comes to a variety of genres, Netflix has it all. From romantic comedies to horror series, and now to police action thrillers.

Netflix has projects from this genre aplenty, and the newest is the French gritty crime action thriller, Blood Coast.

But what is Blood Coast about, and is it even worth watching? Well, read on to find out.

What is Blood Coast about?

Blood Coast is a French gritty crime thriller about a group of police officers working to prevent (and avenge) a drug lord’s rise in power.

Watch the trailer below:

The official Netflix synopsis reads: “As a vicious drug dealer tries to overtake Marseille, a rogue police captain and his daredevil team welcome a new recruit with an agenda of her own.”

This is the latest cop series from César-nominated director – and former police officer – Olivier Marchal.

The series dropped on Netflix on December 6, with 6 episodes that last just under an hour each.

Blood Coast cast: Who’s in it?

The main cast of Blood Coast includes:

Tewfik Jallab as Lyes Benemar

Jeanne Goursaud as Alice Vidal

Nicolas Duvauchelle as Franck Murillo

Jallab is known for his appearances in La Marche, Paradise Beach, P.J., and Fast Convoy. Meanwhile, Goursaud can be spotted in Barbarians, The Magic Flute, and The 15:17 to Paris, and Duvauchelle also stars in Polisse, Inside, and The Second Wind.

Is Blood Coast worth watching?

While Blood Coast doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes critic’s score yet, it has received an 75% audience rating. However, audience and critic reviews appear to be at odds with one another.

One review from Decider reads: “Blood Coast feels too generic to make any impression, with a story that’s more confusing than compelling.”

Meanwhile another reviewer from Ready Steady Cut wrote “Blood Coast is, to be charitable, an easy binge-watch, and it’s never boring, though it isn’t particularly interesting either.”

However, an audience review proved much more favorable, stating “It’s never boring.. it’s been a long time since I’ve watched a good series and watched all the episode in one day. It’s a good story and very good actors.”

Blood Coast is currently available to stream on Netflix. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

