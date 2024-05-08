Netflix edits out Tom Brady roast moment after complaints

Netflix has cut a scene from The Roast of Tom Brady, removing one controversial moment from the edit.

It would be par for the course for The Roast of Tom Brady to include some unsavory jokes, but the one thing that’s been cut from the Netflix special has nothing to do with any of the verbal stabs thrown around. Instead, they’ve slashed a moment from the edit wherein Kim Kardashian was booed by audience members.

Kardashian attended the ceremony as one of the celebrities who would be roasting the NFL superstar. Taking the podium, the reality star was initially cheered on stage, but the audience soon turned to boos. Upon hearing it, Kardashian said: “All right, all right, all right.”

In the new, edited version, the boos are cut entirely. Instead, Kardashian approaches the stage and thanks Kevin Hart, who introduced her. It then cuts to a wide shot with Kardashian starting her roast. (You can watch the original unedited version below.)

The removal came after a wave of backlash appeared on social media following the release of the roast. While some applauded the audience’s reaction, Kardashian defenders had something to say about it.

As one X user wrote: “The hate this woman has gotten over the last 15 years and continues to be unbothered should be studied. Handled like a billionaire.” Another added: “There’s literally no reason for this other than misogyny. This woman does nothing but work hard and take care of her family. Jealousy over a beautiful and successful woman is no excuse. Reminds me of how they used to do Britney.”

“Just because men who watch sport haven’t kept up with the Kardashians for the last 13 or something years, doesn’t mean they haven’t done anything, are talentless, and deserve hate,” said one comment. “Their family are business Moguls who built an empire. They have loads of TV shows and Kim even acts.”

What was not removed from the edit was another joke made that night by Tony Hinchcliffe, who said: “Kim, word of advice, close your legs.” Nor was Tom Brady’s own dig: “I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight, not because of this, but because her kids are home with their dad.”

