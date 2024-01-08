What is Tacoma FD about? Netflix sitcom explained

Tacoma FD is the latest sitcom you can now stream on Netflix, but what is it about, who’s in it, and is it even worth watching?

Netflix is always introducing whole new string of content, from Blood Coast to Chupa, to Good Grief and High Tides, all ranging from original works to media that Netflix has been able to acquire.

One of these acquirements is the sitcom Tacoma FD, which is now available to watch in full on the streaming platform.

But for those who don’t know the series, here’s what it’s about, who’s in it, and opinions on whether or not you should watch it.

What is Tacoma FD about?

Tacoma FD is a comedy series about a group of firefighters that began on truTV, and is now available to watch on Netflix. It has currently run for four seasons of half-hour episodes.

Check out the trailer for Season 1, which premiered in 2019, below:

The official synopsis reads: “There’s not a lot of fires to fight in one of the rainiest cities in America, leaving the crew at the Tacoma Fire Department tackling the less glamorous elements of the job. Light on blazes that need extinguishing, this squad keeps itself entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries, and bizarre emergency calls.”

Tacoma FD cast: Who’s in it?

Netflix’s Tacoma FD main cast includes:

Kevin Heffernan as Chief Terry McConky

Steve Lemme as Captain Edward “Eddie” Caesar Penisi, Jr.

Marcus Henderson as Granfield “Granny” Smith

Eugene Cordero as Andy Myawani

Gabriel Hogan as Ike Crystal

Hassie Harrison as Lucy McConky

Christopher Avila as Andres “Andy” Mickleberry

The two leads, Chief Terry McConky and Captain Eddie Penisi, are actually played by the series’ co-creators, Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, respectively. Both are known for their work on Super Troopers.

Over the four seasons, a number of cast members have come and gone, such as Eugene Cordero, who appeared for the first three seasons, and Christopher Avila, who joined for the fourth.

Is Tacoma FD worth watching?

While there is currently no Critics’ Score on Rotten Tomatoes for Tacoma FD, there is an 85% Audience Score, meaning that you may likely enjoy this one.

As Decider wrote about the first season, “Yes, some of the jokes, like the spitting alpaca or the cursing kid, are a bit on the juvenile side. But the entire cast has an easygoing chemistry that leads to good extended jokes like the dim Crystal (get it?) thinking that alpacas are killed for their fleece. It also helps some of the more gross jokes, like the peeing contest, make sense because the characters have been set up well from the outset.”

In AIPT‘s review of Season 4 they write, “Tacoma FD also puts their own comical spin on current fads from online dating apps to the popularity of seltzer water to viral trends. We’re not talking any deep meaningful topics and themes, but sometimes you want to check out and have some laughs.”

Tacoma FD is available for streaming on Netflix now.

