What is High Tides about? Netflix series explained

High Tides is a new Netflix series, but what is it about, who’s in it, and is it worth watching? Read on to find out.

Netflix has pumped out a number of romantic projects over the past year, from Love at First Sight to XO, Kitty.

But if you’re looking for a classic romantic drama series filled with first loves and some scandalous scenes between teens, then look no further than High Tides.

What is High Tides about?

High Tides is a teen drama set in Belgium, which deals with topics of class, family secrets, sex, romance, and general coming of age shenanigans.

There is currently no trailer available, but you can check out a series clip here.

The official Netflix synopsis reads: “Over a tense summer on the Belgian coast, a wealthy friend group faces adulthood’s harsh realities while grappling with love and societal expectations.”

The episodes are fairly short, but perhaps not for kids, as there are some racy scenes of nudity and sex, with the show being rated at 15.

Season 1 first hit Netflix on December 7, but is already making a splash with its 10 episodes.

High Tides cast: Who’s in it?

The main cast of High Tides includes:

Pommelien Thijs

Willem De Schryver

Eliyha Altena

Thijs has appeared in #LikeMe and The Claus Family. De Schryver’s other roles can be seen in Deja Vu and Sander in wtFOCK. And Altena previously acted in Hunter Street, Sonny Boy, and Misfit: The Series.

Is High Tides worth watching?

While High Tides doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score yet, it has received an 80% audience rating, but one middling critic’s review.

One review from Decider reads: “There’s nothing egregiously bad about High Tides, but the story isn’t exactly revolutionary.”

“Exciting story! great every episode. Very compelling, and great cast. It’s even better in the original language” one audience member reacted. “Best series I have seen in a while, amazing storyline and great actors” another wrote.

High Tides is currently available to stream on Netflix. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

