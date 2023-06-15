Wham! Netflix documentary: Release date, trailer, plot, and more

A new documentary about 1980s pop sensations Wham! is about to hit Netflix, so here’s everything you need to know about the film’s release date, trailer, plot, and more.

Wham! were an English pop duo that formed in the early-1980s, released records until the mid-1980s, and left an inedible mark on the music industry.

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley were dynamic duo in question – with back-up singers/dancers Pepsi and Shirley lending support. And in just four years they had a slew of smash hits, including Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, Club Tropicana, Freedom, I’m Your Man, and their biggest-selling single, Last Christmas.

A new Netflix documentary is set to lift the lid on their time at the top, so here’s details of the film’s release date, trailer, plot, and more.

Wham will be streaming on Netflix from July 5, 2023.

The feature-length documentary is from director Chris Smith (Tiger King, Sr.) and producers John Battsek (The Deepest Breath) and Simon Halfon (Supersonic).

The film is made up of interviews with those who were there, plus unprecedented access to George and Andrew’s personal archives, including remarkable and never-before-seen footage.

Wham! trailer

The trailer for Wham! dropped on June 2, 2023, and can be viewed below:

Over the top of that great music, you can hear new interviews with Andrew Ridgeley, and older interviews with George Michael, who sadly passed away in 2016.

Wham! plot: What’s it about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the Wham! documentary:

“In 1982, best of friends and still teenagers George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley set out as WHAM! to conquer the world. By June of 1986 they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that. Now for the very first time, told in their own words, the amazing story of how in four years they dominated the charts around the world with timeless and classic pop songs.

“Their time in the spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first western pop act to play in China. It was a time that both encapsulated and epitomised not just their youth, but also those of the many millions of fans that adored them.”

Wham! hits on July 5, 2023. You can check out more Netflix previews below:

