90 Day Fiancé’s Big Ed admits whether he regrets calling off Liz wedding

Big Ed Brown called off his wedding to Liz Woods on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, and revealed if he regrets breaking up with his ex.

Big Ed Brown ended his engagement with Liz Woods on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 after they fought over his taco pasta recipe.

Liz found out he called off their wedding through a text from their officiant, and was upset that she didn’t hear it from Big Ed first.

In an interview with US Weekly, Big Ed revealed whether he regretted calling off his wedding with Liz.

“I definitely have regrets and how I handled calling off the wedding. I didn’t realize, you know, I thought I had told Liz, but I think I did, but she didn’t really hear me, or she didn’t believe me,” he explained.

“It wasn’t until our officiant reached out to her and said, ‘Look, I’m really sorry,’ and that’s when it hit her like a ton of bricks that it was over.”

Although Big Ed wasn’t happy with the way the breakup turned out, he admitted that there was no good way to tell Liz.

When it came to ending his relationship with Liz, he felt that it was the right thing to do, especially after his sister gave her input about the taco pasta argument.

“The taco pasta night where Liz kind of lost it like she’s done before, my sister had never seen that, my sister Liz. And she just gave me that look like you know, ‘Don’t do it.'”

Big Ed and Liz have had many fights on reality TV, and Liz even ran away and threw her engagement ring in a bush on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7.

The couple managed to get back together after each argument, but it’s unlikely that it will happen again because Liz is already dating a new man.

Both 90 Day Fiancé stars have moved on and are throwing shade at each other on social media, which proves that they’re not good terms anymore.