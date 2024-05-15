RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 cast: Meet the queens

From Roxxy Andrews to Plastique Tiara to Nina West, there’s no clear winner from the lineup of this season of All-Stars.

It’s already time for arguably everyone’s favorite series within the RDPR franchise: All Stars!

This is when queens from the previous seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race who didn’t walk away with the win have the opportunity to compete again for the crown.

For the ninth season, eight queens (none of which are from Season 16) are back for more and are competing for a charity of their choice.

Without further ado, here is the full lineup and what season you might recognize them from.

Article continues after ad

Angeria Paris VanMicheals

Making her mark in Season 14, Angeria is heading back on our TV screens and looking to snag the win this time.

Jorgeous

Speaking of the fourteenth season, Jorgeous was also one of the many queens of that season and was eliminated before reaching the finale.

Article continues after ad

Shannel

Not only is Shannel an OG cast member from the premiere season of RPDR, but she was also one of the first queens to star in the All-Stars. Is her third time the charm?

Roxxxy Andrews

Roxxxy made a guest appearance in All Stars Season 5 as a production-proclaimed lip-sync assassin. Needless to say, any lip syncs they get into will be a must-watch.

Article continues after ad

Gottmik

Gottmik made it all the way to the finale of Season 13 and made history as the first trans male to compete in the competition.

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

Another lip-sync assassin is Miss Vanjie, who is up there as a queen who has made the most appearances in seasons over the years.

Plastique Tiara

Plastique‘s journey in Season 11 was cut short due to losing a lip sync against Miss Vanjie. Is this going to spark an All-Stars rivalry between the two?

Nina West

Last but certainly not least is former Miss Congeniality Nina West. Will Nina still be dubbed the nicest one of the group this time around, or will this season spark the queen’s villain era?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As you can see, the lineup this season is dynamic, to the point that there’s truly no telling who is going to win. Season 9 premieres on May 17, only on Paramount+.