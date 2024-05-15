TV & MoviesReality TV

Is 90 Day Fiancé’s Nicole Nafziger pregnant? Rumors explained

Erica Handel
Nicole Nafziger 90 Day FianceTLC

90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Nafziger has shared many fake pregnancy posts on social media, and her latest one has proven to be quite confusing for fans of the Reality TV series.

Nicole Nafziger was in a relationship with Moroccan man Azan Tefou on 90 Day Fiancé Season 4, and continued to create drama on social media after appearing on the show.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum has a nine-year-old daughter named May from a previous relationship, but hasn’t had any other children since then.

However, Nicole shared a sonogram photo on Instagram in March 2024 that was reposted on Reddit. The caption said, “I’m so excited to finally share!”

Fans realized the post was fake when they visited the link in her bio, because it went to an article from 2021 about her breakup with Azan. The post has since been deleted.

Nicole and Azan 90 day FianceTwitter: JustAzan
Nicole Nafziger broke up with her ex Azan after 90 Day Fiance Season 4.

Is 90 Day Fiancé’s Nicole pregnant?

On May 14, Nicole posted another Instagram photo that featured a mirror selfie and another sonogram.

“So excited to finally share… this year is bringing twice the blessings,” she wrote, while announcing that she was expecting twins.

This new pregnancy post was also determined to be fake, which confirms that Nicole is not pregnant. It led to a false article from September 2020 that said she was expecting a baby with her ex, Azan.

Because Nicole continuously reveals pregnancy announcements that aren’t true, if she ever has a second child in the future, fans won’t know if she’s lying or not after revealing the news.

90 Day Fiancé fans feel that she’s using her fame as a reality star to post breaking news stories and convince everyone that it’s real, when it may not be.

Other fans speculate that Nicole might be looking for a new storyline to get back on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise because she hasn’t appeared on the show in awhile.

