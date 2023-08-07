What time is Untold: Johnny Football on Netflix?

Untold: Johnny Football is a highly anticipated Netflix documentary that explores the life and career of Johnny Manziel – here’s what time it’ll be available to stream.

Untold launched on Netflix in 2021, with its first volume tackling the “Malice at the Palace”, the infamous brawl that unfolded between fans and NBA players during the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons game in 2004.

Since then, it has taken a deep dive into other explosive sports stories, such as Caitlyn Jenner’s life and time in the Olympics, the rise and fall of AND1, and most recently, the notorious life of Jake Paul and his entry into boxing.

The latest episode of Volume 3 looks at the career of Johnny Manziel, an American footballer who was once the “brightest star” in the country – so, here’s what time it’ll be available to stream.

Untold: Johnny Football will arrive on Netflix on August 8.

In terms of what time the second installment of Volume 3 will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis reads: “In 2012, the brightest star in all of sports was an undersized freshman quarterback at unheralded Texas A&M, whose fervor on the field was rivaled only by his hard-partying ways off it.

“Dubbed Johnny Football, the magnetic football player captured the nation’s attention and initially relished his alter ego: ‘I wanted to be Johnny Football. Johnny Football never had a bad time,’ he says. But as the money rolled in, the scrutiny heightened, and Manziel rejected his newfound fame and suddenly lost his way.

“With astonishing candor, Manziel – along with his family, coaches, his former best friend, and his agent – details what happened behind the scenes as scandals piled up in the glare of paparazzi flashbulbs. He fumbled his shot at NFL success after the Cleveland Browns picked him in the first round of the NFL draft in 2014, but Manziel went on to search for something even greater: inner peace and happiness with a quieter life that he reveals here.”

Untold: Johnny Football will be available to stream on Netflix on August 8, with new episodes of Volume 3 airing weekly. You can check out our Netflix other coverage below:

You can also check out everything new that’s coming to Netflix in August 2023 here.