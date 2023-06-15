Twisters star reveals how movie will differ from the original

Twisters star Anthony Ramos opened up about the anticipated reboot while discussing how it will differ from the original.

Back in 1996, Jan de Bont dropped Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt as a pair of weather experts and an estranged married couple who must put aside their differences to test an advanced tornado research device.

The movie proved to be a major success for the disaster genre, with many praising the action-packed story and advanced visual effects. So, ever since it was revealed that a reboot named Twisters is in the works, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates.

Dexerto took the opportunity to ask Twisters cast member Anthony Ramos about the project, and he’s got some exciting insights.

Twisters star Anthony Ramos opens up about the anticipated reboot

While speaking to Ramos about his latest project, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, we asked him how Twisters will differ from the original, to which he replied: “Twisters is a different cast, you know, a different cast and Lee Isaac Chung is a very incredible director.

“He’s shooting this on film too, so, I mean, this movie’s gonna look beautiful – it already looks beautiful. So I’m very excited about his vision and what he’s doing with the movie.”

Ramos went on to say: “Daisy Edgar-Jones is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with in my whole life.” Yes, Daisy Edgar-Jones has also joined the Twisters cast too, and is set to play a former storm chaser who has retired to an office job after a scary encounter with a tornado.

Like her predecessors, she will quickly be dragged back into the field for more risky adventures, with Ramos’ character along for the ride. Unfortunately, he couldn’t share any details about his character just yet, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated via our Twisters hub when new information rolls in.

