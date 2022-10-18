Twisters: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Here’s everything we know about Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster, from its possible release date to cast, plot, and other details.

In 1996, Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt starred in Jan De Bont’s Twister, one of the best disaster movies of the decade.

Boasting groundbreaking visual effects that are still more effective than today’s CGI, it immersed audiences in the dark side of nature – and it clearly worked, as the film made more than $495 million, becoming the second-highest-grossing movie of the year behind Independence Day.

Now a sequel is in the works, so here’s what we know about Twisters, from any possible release date to cast, plot, and other details.

Universal Pictures

Twisters doesn’t have a release date at the time of writing – however, given it’s in active development, it’s likely it’ll hit cinemas by 2024, if not 2025, as it’ll likely be a summer blockbuster.

Another Twister movie was first announced in 2020, originally touted as a reboot with Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski set to direct and Indiana Jones’ Frank Marshall producing.

Kosinski has since dropped out due to scheduling conflicts with his Formula One movie with Apple, so a search is underway for a new director, with the likes of Free Solo’s Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vaserhelyi, Prey’s Dan Trachtenberg, and Missing Link’s Travis Knight under consideration.

Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. are co-financing the project. This isn’t some half-baked follow-up – it’s a “big-scale sequel” that’s been backed by Stephen Spielberg.

Twisters cast: Who’s in it?

While it hasn’t been confirmed, Helen Hunt is hoped to return as Dr. Jo Harding in Twisters.

Bill Paxton, who played Dr. Bill Harding, passed away in 2017. It’s unclear whether any other characters from the first film will return.

Universal Pictures

According to Deadline, sources say the sequel will focus on a daughter that Hunt’s character had with Paxton’s Bill, but there haven’t been any casting indications so far.

Speaking to Collider, Hunt revealed she’d expressed interest in directing the sequel, but she was knocked back. “I tried to get it made, with Daveed [Diggs] and Rafael [Casal] and me writing it, and all Black and brown storm chasers, and they wouldn’t do it. I was going to direct it,” she said.

“We could barely get a meeting, and this is in June of 2020 when it was all about diversity. It would have been so cool.”

Twisters plot: What will it be about?

While no official plot details have been shared, Deadline’s report suggested the movie will follow Hunt’s character’s daughter, who’s “caught the storm-chasing bug her parents had.”

Twisters trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Twisters at the time of writing, as the movie has yet to enter production. However, you can check out the trailer for the original movie below:

We’ll update this article upon further announcements. Twister is available to stream on-demand on Amazon Prime.