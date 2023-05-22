One of The Rock’s lowest rated movies climbs Netflix Top 10 chart

One of The Rock’s lowest rated movies is climbing the Netflix Top 10 chart, proving once again that a theatrical flop can be a streaming success.

Countless times we’ve seen films that went down like a sh*t sandwich when they first dropped – both critically and commercially – enjoying incredible viewing figures when they hit Netflix.

The Call starring Halle Berry, The Virtuoso with Anthony Hopkins, and more recently The Snowman featuring Michael Fassbender are just a few examples of movies with abysmal Rotten Tomatoes scores that hit the streaming platform’s Top 10 movie chart.

And now it’s the turn of a flick starring none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

One of The Rock’s worst movies reaches Netflix Top 10

GI Joe Retaliation starring The Rock is currently number five in Netflix’s Top 10 movie chart – despite earning just 28% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can watch the trailer below:

The 2013 film, based on the GI Joe toy line and a sequel to GI Joe The Rise of Cobra, did better with audiences, earning a 48% score – but it’s still not a great outcome, putting it in the list of The Rock’s 10 least successful films.

As is always the case, we can’t know for sure why Retaliation is trending, but it often has something to do with the big names leading the charge – and you don’t get much bigger than The Rock.

And he’s not the only major star in the cast, as the former wrestler is joined by Bruce Willis, Channing Tatum, Lee Byung-hun, and Adrianne Palicki.

However, what makes this film an outlier is that, unlike other flops that have been given a boost on streaming, Retaliation has been on Netflix for a while, rather than dropping in the past couple of weeks.

What are Netflix viewers saying about GI Joe Retaliation?

Over on social media, it appears many viewers are just as confused about why the action flick is getting so many hits.

As said by one: “For some ungodly reason, GI Joe: Retaliation is the #7 popular movie on Netflix right now and if that doesn’t tell you how far the streaming service has fallen then you’re just willfully blind.”

“Put on GI Joe Retaliation, as someone who has NO knowledge of GI Joe other than my dad informing me, this movie sucks lol,” wrote another.

Others, however, are just along for the ride, including this fan who said: “GI Joe: Retaliation is on the Netflix top 10 solely because I’m watching it over and over.”

Another commented: “Of all the GI Joe live-action movies made, Retaliation was the one that most captured the spirit of what the toy line actually felt like to play with.”

If you want to make up your own mind about GI Joe Retaliation, it’s available to stream on Netflix now. Check out our other Netflix hubs below:

