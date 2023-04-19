The Snowman: Are there any other Harry Hole movies?

With the 2017 thriller The Snowman enjoying success (for the first time) on Netflix, viewers may be wondering – are there any other Harry Hole movies?

When the movie adaptation of Jo Nesbø’s best-selling book of the same name first hit theaters, it went down like a lead balloon. As well as earning $43.1 million against a production budget of $35 million, it was universally panned, scoring a respective 6% and 18% critics and audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It didn’t need to be this way, especially with Michael Fassbender taking on the lead role of Harry Hole – a “brilliant, introverted, and obsessively driven detective” who is the main character at the center of 13 crime novels written by Nesbø.

Although The Snowman was dubbed one of the worst movies of the 2010s, it has quickly climbed the ranks in Netflix’s Top 10 charts since dropping on the platform this month, once again proving that a theatrical flop can be a streaming success. Love it or hate it, you may be wondering whether Harry Hole has ever been depicted in other movies or TV shows.

Are there any other Harry Hole movies aside from The Snowman?

No – aside from The Snowman, there are currently no movies or TV shows based on Harry Hole.

But that’s not to say there isn’t a demand for it from fans of the books. As said, there are 13 novels in the violent and thrilling Harry Hole series. And in the age of cinematic universes, Nesbø’s collection seems ripe for an adaptation – big or small screen.

Alongside The Snowman, the series includes The Bat, Cockroaches, The Redbreast, Nemesis, The Devil’s Star, The Redeemer, The Leopard, Phantom, Police, The Thirst, Knife, and Killing Moon.

Though there are no other Harry Hole adaptations, a number of Nesbø’s other books have had the Hollywood treatment over the years.

In 2022, the author’s Midnight Sun was made into the movie The Hanging Son. Directed by Francesco Carrozzini, the film stars Alessandro Borghi, Jessica Brown Findlay, Sam Spruell, Peter Mullan, and Charles Dance. But once again, it didn’t land with the critics, with Variety describing the film as “a dour, carefully generic Scandi-Noir with few surprises bar the accents.”

But one Nesbø adaptation that definitely is worth checking out is Headhunters, the 2011 movie based on the writer’s 2008 book of the same name. Helmed by Morten Tyldum, the plot centers on, unsurprisingly, a headhunter, who risks his successful life to get hold of a valuable painting owned by a former mercenary.

Earning a 93% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 85% with the audience, the film succeeded in combining the grisly elements of the narrative with dark humor and thrills.

The Snowman is available to stream on Netflix now, while Headhunters can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up here.

