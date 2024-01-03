One of 2023’s most brutal movies tops Netflix chart

We all end up where we’re supposed to be – and in the case of one bloody action movie from 2023, it’s landed straight at number one on Netflix’s top 10 chart.

He rammed a corkscrew through a gangster’s chin into his mouth. He taped a trafficker’s hands to a car wheel and chopped off his fingers. He put a bomb into a man’s butt and walked away as flames engulfed an underpass.

When goons and fools face off against Denzel Washington at the movies, rarely do they come away smiling. The Equalizer is essentially the peak of the actor’s B-movie prowess: gore-charged, revenge-fuelled nonsense that would fall apart if the star wasn’t so eminently charismatic.

Last year, he returned for a final outing as Robert McCall, taking his particular set of skills across the pond for a timely continental ass-whooping – no wonder everyone is watching it.

The Equalizer 3 tops Netflix’s top 10 chart

The Equalizer 3, the final movie in Denzel Washington’s trilogy, is number one on Netflix’s top 10 movies. Check out the full chart below:

The Equalizer 3 Aquaman Meg 2: The Trench Elvis The Super Mario Bros. Movie John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum John Wick Joker Leave the World Behind Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire

After facing off against the Russian mob and corrupt government mercenaries, the third entry takes McCall to southern Italy, where he starts to settle down after a revived life of vengeance and blood. However, his sanctuary is quickly disturbed by the Italian mafia, determined to rip the town apart and rinse it for all that it’s worth.

In our review, we wrote: “Washington’s threequelizer is an all-you-can-stomach buffet of violent delights and ends, and an affectionate goodbye to a modern B-movie legend.”

While not on the level of Oppenheimer or Barbie, it was an all-round success: its reviews were the strongest of the trilogy, and it matched up to its predecessors with a box office haul of $191 million.

“Just got done watching The Equalizer 3 on Netflix. Denzel knocked it out the park, great movie,” one user tweeted. “The Equalizer 3 is on Netflix & it was good per usual! I expect nothing less from Denzel,” a second wrote.

“The Equalizer 3 is on Netflix?! Bout to watch Denzel cook for the next 2hrs,” a third posted. “The Equalizer 3… one of my absolute favorite movies of last year and an excellent and violent ending to a great action trilogy,” a fourth wrote.

The Equalizer 3 is streaming on Netflix now. Check out our other coverage below: