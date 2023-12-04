Forgotten Gerard Butler thriller climbs Netflix chart

An underrated Gerard Butler thriller has climbed Netflix’s top 10 chart, with the movie having viewers “on edge” despite its low score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Last week was a big one for Netflix. Squid Game: The Challenge, the multi-million reality TV show adaptation of the original phenomenon, aired its penultimate batch of nail-biting episodes – you can catch up on everything from Episodes 6-9 here.

That’s not all: Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms’ Family Switch debuted at number one on the chart, Cobra Kai’s creators returned with their new R-rated “24 meets The Hangover” series Obliterated, and the streamer dropped one of its awards contenders with May December, which quickly generated discourse over the weekend.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As always, it’s not just Netflix’s original content that catches subscribers’ eyes – and another forgotten movie has claimed a high spot on the chart.

Gerard Butler’s Hunter Killer climbs Netflix top 10 chart

Hunter Killer, starring Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman, has reached number three on the Netflix top 10 movies chart in the US. You can check out the full current ranking below:

Family Switch Leo Hunter Killer The Meg The Silencing May December Lucy DC League of Super-Pets She’s the Man Suicide Squad

The movie’s official synopsis reads: “Deep under the Arctic Ocean, American submarine Captain Joe Glass (Butler) is on the hunt for a U.S. sub in distress when he discovers a secret Russian coup is in the offing, threatening to dismantle the world order.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“With crew and country on the line, Captain Glass must now assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to rescue the kidnapped Russian president and sneak through enemy waters to stop WWIII.”

It was a critical and commercial flop upon release in 2018, grossing $31.7 million against its $40 million budget and landing at 37% on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, the alchemy of Netflix’s algorithm has led many people to give it a go – and plenty of viewers have enjoyed it.

Article continues after ad

“Submarine warfare movies aren’t usually my vibe. However, Hunter Killer on Netflix had me on the edge,” one user wrote. “Hunter Killer on Netflix… good movie,” another tweeted. “Hunter Killer on Netflix 10/10,” a third posted. “Hunter killer on Netflix bad, my heart beating fast af,” a fourth wrote.

Article continues after ad

Hunter Killer is streaming on Netflix now. You can also check out our other hubs below:

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6 | Lift