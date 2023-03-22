The Night Agent cast: All actors & characters

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in The Night Agent, the new political thriller on Netflix from The Shield’s Shawn Ryan.

Coming after the success of The Recruit, Noah Centineo’s CIA spy series, Netflix subscribers can look forward to binging The Night Agent, a new “heart-pounding” show from the executive producer behind S.W.A.T., Timeless, and Lie to Me.

Based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, it follows an FBI agent whose life is upended by one phone call and a conspiracy connected to the White House.

With The Night Agent about to drop on Netflix, here’s all the major characters in the show’s cast.

Contents

The Night Agent cast and characters

The official synopsis for the show describes it as a “sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings.

“Until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.|

Peter Sutherland: Gabriel Basso

Netflix

Gabriel Basso plays Peter Sutherland, the lead character of The Night Agent.

“Waiting for the phone to ring might’ve been a little boring for promising young FBI agent Peter, but once it does, he’s tasked with protecting a terrified civilian while they unravel a conspiracy that reaches all the way to the Oval Office,” his Netflix bio reads.

Basso earlier starred in Hillbilly Elegy, The Big C, Super 8, and Kings of Summer.

Rose Larkin: Luciane Buchanan

Netflix

Luciane Buchanan plays Rose Larkin, a young tech entrepreneur who narrowly escapes when assassins attempt to kill her aunt and uncle.

“After calling a mysterious phone number at her aunt and uncle’s urging, Rose uncovers some dark truths about her family as she and her newfound protector Peter are forced to run for their lives,” her bio reads.

Buchanan has starred in Netflix’s The New Legends of Monkey and Sweet Tooth, as well as Filthy Rich and Billy.

Diane Farr: Hong Chau

Netflix

Hong Chau plays Diane Farr, the US President’s White House Chief of Staff.

“Diane takes Peter under her wing as he investigates what happened to Rose’s aunt and uncle — and figures out who he can trust,” as per Netflix.

Chau recently earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in The Whale. She’s also starred in The Menu, Downsizing, and Watchmen.

Chelsea Arrington: Fola Evans-Akingbola

Netflix

Fola Evans-Akingbola plays Chelsea Arrington, a Secret Service agent primarily in charge of protecting the vice president’s daughter.

Evans-Akingbola has also appeared in Game of Thrones, Siren, and Black Mirror.

Erik Monks: D.B. Woodside

Netflix

D.B. Woodside plays Erik Monks, a Secret Service agent who “returns to his beloved job after a long hiatus, and hopes to earn back the trust and respect of his superiors.”

Monks is best known for playing Chief of Staff Wayne Palmer in 24, as well as starring in Lucifer, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Suits, and Parenthood.

Ellen: Eve Harlow

Netflix

Eve Harlow plays Ellen, “an unpredictable killer with high-risk impulses whose actions come at a cost.”

Harlow has also appeared in Star Trek: Discovery, The 100, Next, Agents of SHIELD, and Titans.

Dale: Phoenix Raei

Netflix

Phoenix Raei plays Dale, a “professional killer and Ellen’s partner in both violence and love.”

Raei earlier appeared in Clickbait and Stateless.

Maddie Redfield: Sarah Desjardins

Netflix

Sarah Desjardins plays Maddie Redfield, the “daughter of the vice president and a college student looking to escape her powerful father’s shadow.”

Desjardins has also starred in Yellowjackets, Riverdale, and Impulse.

Ben Almora: Enrique Murciano

Netflix

Enrique Murciano plays Ben Almora, the “head of the Secret Service who manages his team with a measured, steady hand.”

Murciana has a large list of credits, including Black Hawk Down, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Without a Trace, Power, Bloodline, Panic, and last year’s Father of the Bride.

The Night Agent will be available to stream on Netflix from March 22. Find out how to watch it here.