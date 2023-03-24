The Bear Season 2: Release window, trailer, cast, plot & more

Yes, chef: here’s everything we know about The Bear Season 2, including any release date information, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

The Bear dropped out of nowhere last year and immediately became one of the best TV shows of 2022.

The series, created by Christopher Storer, follows a young chef who inherits a Chicago sandwich shop from his late brother and has to contend with its stuck-in-their-ways staff. Naturally, tensions reach boiling point on more than one occasion.

News of its renewal was met with relief and excitement by fans, so here’s what we know about The Bear Season 2.

The Bear Season 2 will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ in June 2023.

Article continues after ad

Announcing the show’s return, FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier said (as per Variety): “The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical, and commercial expectations. We can’t wait to get to work on Season 2.”

Christopher Storer and executive producer Joanna Calo also said: “We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can’t wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023.”

The first teaser trailer for the new season revealed a June release window, but we don’t have a specific date yet. We’ll update this section when we have a date.

Article continues after ad

The Bear Season 2 trailer

You can check out the first teaser trailer for The Bear Season 2 below:

The trailer doesn’t feature any footage from the upcoming season, instead acting as a reintroduction to the show’s cast and teasing what to expect. “It’s not a reopening, it’s a rebirth,” it’s captioned.

The Bear Season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

We can expect everyone in The Bear cast to return for Season 2, including:

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Lionel Boyce as Marcus

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina

Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Neil Fak as Matty Matheson

Oliver Platt as Jimmy Cicer

It’s unclear whether we’ll see any more flashbacks of Jon Bernthal as Carmy’s brother Michael. When he first took over The Original Beef, he believed it to be a final “f*ck you” from Michael, but the discovery of the money and that last look in the finale saw him reconcile his grief, love, and gratitude.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with Vanity Fair, White admitted feeling a bit anxious about the next season. “This is all really exciting, but I am a little bit nervous about going back to shoot the second season because so many understandings of this work we did are now being pushed on us,” he said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“If you read too many reviews, this thing that was once ours has had so many ideas put on it. I’m hopeful we can shut the world out a little bit.”

The Bear Season 2 plot: What’s it about?

While no official plot details have been revealed, The Bear Season 2 will be about “the opportunity to start fresh and what that means.”

Article continues after ad

“What does Carmen and Sydney’s dream restaurant look like? But also at the same time, what is a dream restaurant in 2023 look like? I think that’s the thing they’re sort of battling with,” Storer told Variety.

Season 1 ended with Carmy closing The Beef and taking his first steps to launch The Bear, a new restaurant he’ll run with Sydney by his side – but don’t expect him to be a mentor.

“I hope that’s something that’s explored a little bit in the second season – if he can kind of get out of his own way a little bit, how can he help everybody else in the kitchen and also how can they help him?” he said.

Article continues after ad

“I think, in this first season, he had a lot of selfish thinking going on. I think he wanted to be there for Sydney, but I don’t think he was capable.”

That said, there are questions needing answered: how will Uncle Jimmy feel about a new restaurant when there’s still a debt to be paid; will Carmy and Sydney move past the events of the first season; and what about the IRS sniffing around?

Storer told IndieWire: “This is the question we wanted to end with and hopefully get to explore in a second season. Carmy gets some closure with his brother, but then how does he handle this going forward? How can he build something new and start from a more positive place?

Article continues after ad

“There’s something beautiful in the idea that Carmy could have found this right off the bat if he would have made the spaghetti in the pilot, but then maybe he would have burnt out similarly to the way Michael did.

“I think by not discovering this immediately, he really learned the difficult lesson that not only was he sort of trying to ‘fix’ this restaurant for all the wrong reasons, but that he also couldn’t do it himself.”

The Bear Season 2 hits Hulu and Disney+ in June 2023. In the meantime, check out our other movie and TV hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Super Mario Bros | The Witcher Season 3 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Percy Jackson & The Olympians | Marvels Ironheart | Zuko animated Avatar film | Violent Night 2 | Yellowjackets Season 2 | The Walking Dead: Dead City | Deadpool 3 | The Little Mermaid | TMNT Mutant Mayhem | The Umbrella Academy Season 4