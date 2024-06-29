The Bear Season 3 has one major problem according to fans

Although The Bear Season 3 may have just premiered, some fans believe they have already identified the show’s biggest problem.

Everyone’s favorite stressful show is back as Hulu’s The Bear has returned for its third season. All 10 episodes of the season dropped at once on June 26.

While fans were excited to see Carmy and his crew back on their screen, a handful think they have pinpointed Season 3‘s central problem: it’s boring.

“I love all the characters so much but NOTHING happened this season. It felt like that entire season could’ve just as easily been squeezed into only 2 or 3 episodes,” one fan posted on X. Warning: spoilers for The Bear Season 3 below.

Article continues after ad

“I stayed up all night watching The Bear just for it to be f*cking boring,” one viewer said while another commented, “This season is like… plotless??? I’m going to ice chips right now and nothing major happened that’s so weird.”

Article continues after ad

One fan went so far as to break down all the loose ends Season 3 had, “Finishing The Bear Season 3 not knowing what their review said, Sydney not telling Carmy her offer, none of their characters had any development, saw more of the faks then we did of their leading woman. I could go on.”

While every audience member has their own gripe with certain aspects of the show, many believe the source of the season’s aimless plot can be traced back to Carmy’s relationship with his childhood crush, Claire (played by guest star Molly Gordon).

Article continues after ad

The pair started their relationship in Season 2, and issues began to show from the very beginning.

Carmy’s romance with Claire impacted his business relationship with his sous-chef Sydney as he lost focus on their joint restaurant, The Bear.

Claire’s inclusion in the series is a way to humanize Carmy and give him something to center on besides cooking, but some viewers feel like the relationship took up too much time in Season 3.

Article continues after ad

“Genuinely the hardest watch of the entire season for me @TheBearFX please PLEASE less of them I promise you no one cares about this relationship it is not interesting or compelling in any way I promise you cannot sell the audience on them like I PROMISE YOU,” one fan wrote.

Article continues after ad

Another viewer pointed out that the show should’ve focused on another major romantic plot instead of Carmy and Claire:

“So what I’m hearing is The Bear S3 is a flop because they’re still trying to push the Carmy and Claire romance. Now see what happens when you don’t make Sydcarmy canon.”

For more, check out our guides to The Bear Season 3 soundtrack and The Bear Season 4. You can also discover why one annoying decision is ruining The Bear and who dies in The Bear Season 3.