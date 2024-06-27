The Bear has just dropped 10 all-new episodes, in what’s thought to be the penultimate series of the show – here’s details of how many seasons there are.

Across just two seasons, The Bear has established itself as one of the most beloved and acclaimed shows on television.

The tale of a struggling sandwich joint that morphs into the story of a fine-dining restaurant has won multiple Emmys and Golden Globes, with several for the amazing Bear cast.

The show has also made household names of those stars, most notably Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edibiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The success that might be contributing to The Bear ending in the near future…

How many seasons of The Bear are there?

There are currently three seasons of The Bear, with that third batch of 10 episodes dropping June 26, 2024.

Season 1 saw Carmy, Sydney, and Richie trying to keep The Original Beef afloat, while Season 2 focused on their efforts to start a new establishment called The Bear.

Season 3 is all about keeping The Bear in business, while trying to hold it together as they suffer professional, personal, and existential crises.

Will there be The Bear Season 4?

Yes, there will be a Season 4 of The Bear, which is also rumored to be the final series of the show.

FX/Hulu

A report on Deadline in March suggested that Seasons 3 and 4 were being shot concurrently, largely due to demand for the show’s stars. The article says: “As to why Seasons 3 and 4 are filmed back to back, accommodating talent schedules is one explanation as Emmy winners Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri are said to be getting a ton of feature opportunities.”

White received acclaim for his work in The Iron Claw, while he’s about to play Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere. Edebiri is about to shoot Luca Guadagnino’s new movie, and their co-star Moss-Bachrach is playing Ben Grimm/The Thing in Marvel’s latest stab at The Fantastic Four.

That said, Deadline also states that “a Season 5 of The Bear remains a possibility.”

Season 3 of The Bear is currently available on FX, Hulu, or Disney+ depending on your location.

