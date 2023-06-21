The Bear Season 2 cast: All actors & characters
Here’s your full guide to the cast and characters of The Bear Season 2, the critically acclaimed second chapter of the FX drama series.
Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear’s first season was some of the most emotionally rich, soul-stirring TV of 2022. It revolved around Carmy, the prodigal foodie son who takes over his late brother’s restaurant after his death, and quickly finds himself at odds with his “cousin” Richie, its stuck-in-a-rut staff, and Sydney, a young, ambitious chef.
After impressive viewership and a rapturous reception, the show was quickly greenlit for a second season, set to follow The Original Beef of Chicagoland’s transformation into a “next-level spot… as they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.”
Ahead of The Bear Season 2 dropping on Hulu, here’s all the characters you should know in the cast.
Contents:
- Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto: Jeremy Allen White
- Richard “Richie” Jerimovich: Ebon Moss-Bachrach
- Sydney Adamu: Ayo Edebiri
- Marcus: Lionel Boyce
- Tina: Liza Colón-Zayas
- Ebraheim: Edwin Lee Gibson
- Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto: Abby Elliott
- Neil Fak: Matty Matheson
- Uncle Jimmy: Oliver Platt
- Will Poulter
- Bob Odenkirk
- Molly Gordon
The Bear Season 2 cast and characters
Below, you’ll find a list of all the major characters in The Bear Season 2 cast.
The synopsis continues: “Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning.
“The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to cometogether in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what itmeans to be in service, both to diners and each other.”
Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto: Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White plays Carmy, a decorated chef who’s still battling his own demons as he “faces a new challenge: turning the restaurant into The Bear, the restaurant he and his late brother Michael always dreamed of having.”
Speaking to Esquire, he said: “We’re trying to build out the restaurant that Carmy has imagined for a long time; he’s turning The Beef into something a bit more elegant. And I think the really interesting thing about Carmy’s arc in Season Two is that he has the opportunity to get everything that he wanted when we met him, and the question becomes,Is that enough? Is that going to make him happy? Is that going to bring him joy?”
Before The Bear, White was known for starring in Shameless as Lip Gallagher, as well as The Rental and Homecoming. He’ll also star alongside Zac Efron in The Iron Claw.
Richard “Richie” Jerimovich: Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays Richie, Carmy’s “cousin” who was friends with his late brother. He wasn’t keen on Carmy’s changes, nor did he appreciate Sydney telling him what to do, but he’s since “admitted Carmy and the restaurant are all he has.”
“Richie is very much the soul of the restaurant. He’s the front-facing part. He knows everybody’s name. He’s like community relations,” he told Deadline.
Moss-Bachrach appeared in Andor last year, and he’s also starred in Girls, Netflix’s The Punisher, The Dropout, and No Hard Feelings.
Sydney Adamu: Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri plays Sydney, a young chef who joined The Beef’s crew and quickly became Carmy’s sous chef – and she refused to accept any abuse or condescension in the kitchen.
“As The Bear rises, Sydney strives not only to find her place at the new restaurant, but to be an essential piece of its creation,” her bio reads.
Edebiri has also starred in Dickinson and Abbott Elementary, and she’s done voice work for the new Clone High series, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. She’ll also star in Thunderbolts.
Marcus: Lionel Boyce
Lionel Boyce plays Marcus, a pastry chef who – unlike his colleagues – was excited by Carmy wanting to change up things at The Beef. Now, “the spark that ignited in sweet Marcus when Carmy returned to Chicago is further fueled by the creation of The Bear.”
Boyce has appeared in Loiter Squad, Superstar, and The Jellies. Fun fact: he also voices L-Boy in Grand Theft Auto V.
Tina: Liza Colón-Zayas
Liza Colón-Zayas plays Tina, a line chef who pushed back against Carmy and Sydney, but later “revealed herself to be a lover of tradition, and the restaurant, with Richie and Mikey at the helm, was what she knew.”
Colón-Zayas has also appeared in Titans, Car Person, Collateral Beauty, and The Purge: Election Year.
Ebraheim: Edwin Lee Gibson
Edwin Lee Gibson plays Ebraheim, a longtime line cook at The Bear. In the second season, we’ll see him go to culinary school with Tina.
Gibson has also starred in Unprisoned, Rounding, Fargo, and Mom and Dad.
Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto: Abby Elliott
Abby Elliott plays Sugar, Carmy’s sister. “The forever fixer of her family, Sugar will have to decide what role she wants to play in the remodel of the restaurant,” her bio reads.
Elliott rose to fame on Saturday Night Live before starring in Sex Ed, Odd Mom Out, and Indebted.
Neil Fak: Matty Matheson
Matty Matheson plays Neil Fak, the restaurant’s chef who was also a friend of Michael’s before his death. He’s known Carmy since childhood. In Season 2, he “continues to fight to be a true member of the restaurant, The Bear and the in between. He also continues to fight with Richie.”
Matheson is one of Canada’s most famous chefs, having amassed more than 175 million views across his YouTube shows. He has six restaurants across the country and he’s also a two-time New York Times best-selling author.
Uncle Jimmy: Oliver Platt
Oliver Platt plays Jimmy, Carmy’s uncle who lent $300,000 to Michael to help run the restaurant. However, he’s not a knee-breaker – he wants to help his nephew, and after finding all the money in the Season 1 finale, we could see him become the restaurant’s partner in an investment capacity.
Platt has an extensive list of roles, having starred in The West Wing, Frost Nixon, X-Men: First Class, Fargo, and Chicago Med, among many other movies and shows.
Will Poulter
Will Poulter has joined The Bear Season 2 cast. We don’t know much about his role, other than him playing a pastry chef who assists Marcus with his patisserie journey.
Poulter made his MCU debut as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 earlier this year. He’s also starred in Dopsick, Midsommar, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and We’re the Millers.
Bob Odenkirk
Bob Odenkirk has also joined The Bear Season 2 cast in a guest role. We’ll update this space once we know a bit more about the character he plays.
Odenkirk is best known for his portrayal of Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, as well as his work in Nobody, Little Women, and Saturday Night Live.
Molly Gordon
Molly Gordon stars in The Bear Season 2, but her exact role hasn’t been confirmed. From the trailer, it certainly seems like she could be a romantic interest (or a former flame) for Carmy.
Gordon has also appeared in Animal Kingdom, Booksmart, Good Boys, and Shiva Baby.
The Bear Season 2 premieres on Hulu on June 22. Check out our other coverage here.