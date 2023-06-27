The Bear Season 2 soundtrack: All songs

We’ve put together a list of all the songs in the The Bear Season 2 soundtrack, with tracklists for each episode.

Everyone’s favorite chaotic cast of chefs is back as Hulu’s drama The Bear has released its second season. Its sophomore outing follows Carmy, Syd, Ritchie, and the gang as they try to open a new restaurant with the odds stacked against them.

While The Bear mostly focuses on the art of cooking, music does play a role in the show as it enhances certain scenes and emotional moments.

So, whether you’re in the middle of Season 2, just finished it, or want to know the musical cues before hitting play, here’s your guide to all the songs found in The Bear Season 2.

The Bear Season 2 soundtrack and songs

Below, we’ve listed the show’s episodes, the songs in each one, and when they’re played.

Episode 1: ‘Beef’

Hulu

‘The Show Goes On’ by Bruce Hornsby & The Range — plays over the opening sequence

‘Handshake Drugs’ by Wilco — plays when the team is making renovations to the restaurant

‘Transcendental Blues’ by Steve Earle — plays while Richie is fixing Mikey’s poster of Fenway Park in the office

‘New Noise’ by Refused — plays when Sugar, Carmy, and Syd realize The Bear needs to be opened in three months, and during the closing credits

Episode 2: ‘Pasta’

Hulu

‘She Drives Me Crazy’ by Fine Young Cannibals — plays in the opening scene when Carmy and Syd are walking through the construction in the restaurant

‘Baby, I’m a Big Star Now’ by Counting Crows — plays when Carmy gives Richie the hat that Mikey left in his locker

‘You Are Not Alone’ by Mavis Staples — plays when the moldy ceiling falls on Ritchie

‘Strange Currencies’ by R.E.M — plays when Carmy meets his childhood crush, Claire, at the store

Episode 3: ‘Sundae’

Hulu

‘Goodbye Girl’ by Squeeze — plays when Syd is searching Chicago for meal inspiration, Tina arrives at cooking class, and Ritchie drives his daughter to school

‘Secret Teardrops’ by Martin Rev — plays when Syd is ordering food from restaurant Kasama

‘Twenty Five Miles’ by Edwin Starr — plays over a montage of Syd order and eating a ton of food in Chicago

‘Future Perfect’ by The Durutti Column — plays when Syd envisions a new ravioli meal

‘Make You Happy’ by Tommy McGee — plays as Syd eats an ice cream sundae and thinks about her mother

‘I Like the Things About Me’ by Mavis Staples — plays as Sydney is disappointed in her ravioli and during the end credits

Episode 4: ‘Honeydew’

Hulu

‘Holiday Road’ by Lindsey Buckingham — plays when Marcus first arrives in Copenhagen

‘I’ve Been Loving You Too Long (To Stop Now) [Live]’ by Otis Redding — plays when Marcus finishes his first day of training with Chef Luca

‘Tezeta’ by Mulatu Astatke — plays as Marcus walks around Copenhagen eating and taking pictures

‘Beneath the Surface’ by Bob Bradley & Mia Bradley — plays as Marcus is hugging the Danish biker he saved from being stuck in a wired fence

‘Welcome’ by Harmonia & Eno ’76 — plays as Marcus talks to Syd on the phone and successfully makes a dish he learned from Luca

Episode 5: ‘Pop’

Hulu

‘Bastards of Young’ by The Replacements — plays as Carmy is trying to map out the layout for The Bear’s kitchen

‘Bastards of Young’ by The Replacements — plays as Carmy drives in a car with Claire

‘Anytime’ by Neil Finn — plays as Claire invites Carmy to a party

‘Pretty in Pink’ by The Psychedelic Furs — plays as Claire and Carmy enter a house party full of their high school classmates

‘Tonight Tonight’ by Smashing Pumpkins — plays as a karaoke patron sings it while Tina watches

‘Before the Next Teardrop Falls’ by Freddy Fender — plays as Tina sings it front of the karaoke bar

‘Strange Currencies’ by R.E.M — plays as Carmy invites Claire to see the restaurant and they walk in to see Sugar and Ritchie arguing

‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ by The Replacements — plays as Carmy kisses Claire at the end of the episode

Episode 6: ‘Fishes’

Hulu

‘It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ by Andy Williams — plays as Carmy, Sugar, and Mikey are outside their childhood home sharing a cigarette

‘All Alone on Christmas’ by Darlene Love — plays as the camera pans into the Berzatto home and reveals that this event took place five years ago

‘Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)’ by Ramones — plays as Carmy’s mother, Donna, is introduced

‘Got My Mind Set on You’ by George Harrison — plays as members of the Berzatto family argue in the kitchen

‘The Little White Duck’ by Dorothy Olsen — plays as Donna explains the story of how Natalie earned her nickname ‘Sugar’

‘Dominick the Donkey’ by Lou Monte — plays as Richie films Fak and his brother, Ted, dancing

‘I Want You’ by Lindsey Buckingham — plays as Donna tells Sugar that nobody would miss her if she was gone

‘A Marshmallow World’ by Dean Martin — plays as Uncle Lee interrupts a story that Mikey has already told several times

‘Something So Wrong’ by Crowded House — plays as Carmy’s cousin, Michelle, invites him to stay with her in New York

‘The Things We Did Last Summer’ by Dean Martin — plays as Carmy finds Donna crying in the kitchen and she states that nobody makes things beautiful for her

‘The Christmas Song’ by Weezer — plays over the closing credits

Episode 7: ‘Forks’

Hulu

‘Glass Concrete & Stone’ by David Byrne — plays over a montage of Richie waking up and cleaning forks at another restaurant

‘Diamond Diary’ by Tangerine Dream — plays as Ritchie learns about running the front of the house at Chef Terry’s restaurant

‘Love Story (Taylor’s Version)’ by Taylor Swift — plays as Ritchie drives home after a successful day of staging

Episode 8: ‘Bolognese’

Hulu

‘Lay My Love’ by Brian Eno and John Cale — plays as Ebra sees Tina washing the restaurant’s window

‘Stop Your Sobbing’ by Pretenders — plays as Carmy, Sydney, and Marcus decide on a cannoli for the restaurant

‘The Crane Wife 3’ by The Decemberists — plays as The Bear finally passes their fire suppression test

Episode 9: ‘Omelette’

Hulu

‘The Day the World Went Away’ by Nine Inch Nails — plays over a a montage of Claire and Carmy in bed

‘Strange Currencies’ by R.E.M — plays as Carmy begins panicking and having visions of bad life events, Syd’s pep talks, and Claire

‘New Noise’ by Refused — plays as the team prepares the meat for The Bear’s opening and Carmy becomes angry over the pots being on the wrong side

‘Come Back (Live)’ by Pearl Jam — plays as Carmy and Sydney fix a table together and finally apologize to one another

‘If You Want Blood’ by AC/DC — plays as the restaurant opens for the first time

Episode 10: ‘The Bear’

Hulu

‘Supernova’ by Liza Phair — plays as the first dishes are brought to the tables on opening night

‘Velouria’ by The Pixies — plays as Richie brings the focaccia out to the guests and Sugar realizes she has to fix the toilets

‘Vega-Tables’ by Brian Wilson — plays as Fak walks in on Sugar plunging the toilets

‘Spiders (Kidsmoke)’ by Wilco — plays as Carmy apologizes to Syd for yelling and Syd apologizes to Carmy for letting the fish get cold

‘Animal’ by Pearl Jam — plays as Syd says “drive” and Richie starts the five-minute timer

‘Half a World Away’ by R.E.M — plays as the chefs celebrate their success at The Bear and Sydney wins the approval of her father

How to stream The Bear Season 2 soundtrack

The Bear Season 2 soundtrack can be found on FX’s website.

You can also stream these songs on Spotify, though there is no official soundtrack listing, fans have curated several playlists with these songs.

And that’s all the songs in The Bear Season 2, which is available to stream on Hulu now. Check out our other coverage here.