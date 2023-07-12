Taylor Lautner reveals we’ve been saying his name wrong the whole time

Twilight star Taylor Lautner has revealed that fans have been saying his name wrong this whole time.

Taylor Lautner has been a beloved figure to his fans since he did a break dance during the iconic film The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D.

Since then, Lautner has been seen in other generation-defining roles like Taylor Swift’s boyfriend in Valentine’s Day and, of course, Jacob Black in the Twilight franchise.

Since he’s been a superstar for decades now, fans thought they knew everything about him, but it seems like they didn’t even know how to pronounce his name correctly as he’s revealed in a recent interview.

Lautner never corrected anyone on how to pronounce his name

Lautner recently sat down with The Unplanned Podcast and, during the hour long interview, he revealed that no one has been pronouncing his name correctly for the last two decades. Check it out below:

For years, fans and the media have been pronouncing his name as LAUT-NER, but the Twilight actor stated that the correct way to pronounce it LOWT-NER.

However, Lautner doesn’t hold the miscommunication against anyone as he stated: “It’s my fault that nobody knows how it’s actually pronounced because I never corrected anybody, for decades.”

It’s awesome that he finally corrected the record as everyone should be called by their correct name, but it is a bit funny that no one knew his real name even though he’s a literal global sensation.

