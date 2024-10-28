Taylor Sheridan’s Lioness has long lost Yellowstone star you may have missed

Taylor Sheridan isn’t the only one making a cameo in Lioness, as one ex-Yellowstone alum can also be found in Paramount’s spy series.

Lioness Season 2 has already treated us to a Sheridan appearance – and as usual, he’s playing the coolest guy in the room. But even if you’ve been watching from the beginning, you might not have recognized one Yellowstone cast member.

And it’s not just any ordinary Yellowstone cast member for that matter. It’s Lee Dutton, the one whose death kicks off the entire thesis of Sheridan’s Western series.

Dave Annable played Lee in the first season of the drama, who dies in Kayce’s arms after a tense battle for cattle between Kayce, his family, and his brother-in-law.

Paramount Dave Annable as Lee in Yellowstone

His death signifies John Duttons’ greatest fears for his family and his land, setting in motion the ongoing fight for their legacy.

Annable’s run on Yellowstone might have been short and sweet, but in Lioness, he plays a much larger role as Joe’s husband Neal. Neal’s a surgeon who also has to handle raising their daughters while Joe is off running covert missions for the CIA.

He might be hard to miss for one simple reason: his looks vastly different as Neal as he did as Lee Dutton. But even that’s understandable, as Yellowstone co-star Kevin Costner insisted that he dye his naturally grey hair to play his on-screen son.

Paramount Dave Annable as Neal in Lioness

When discussing how he asked to keep his natural hair for the show, Annable said [via People]: “I asked on Yellowstone, and God bless Mr. [Kevin] Costner, he was like, ‘No – you’re going to dye it. I don’t want to look that old.’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay. Copy that. That makes sense.'”

Annable did return later on in Yellowstone to reprise his role. During Season 4, he appears to Kayce when the youngest Dutton is undergoing a “vision quest”, hoping to find answers about his future and reckon with his past. As Annable himself told The Hollywood Reporter, “Once a Dutton, always a Dutton!”

For more, check out our guides to Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2. You can also learn what's going on with 6666, The Madison, and 1923 Season 2 for more Dutton madness.