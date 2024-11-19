Taylor Sheridan slammed as “gross” Landman scene with dad & daughter stuns viewers

Taylor Sheridan has a knack for making us feel uncomfortable, but he’s really outdone himself with Landman, with a “gross” father-daughter scene making its way into the very first episode.

It’s a good time to be a Sheridan fan. Lioness Season 2, Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, and his new series Landman are all currently airing new episodes each week.

If you need a break from the dastardly Duttons and dangerous ops, Landman is worth a watch. The new series centers on Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), whose job is to negotiate land leases for oil tycoons.

As well as exploring the dangers of the oil business, Tommy’s got plenty of family drama to deal with.

In Episode 1, he gets a call from his ex-wife Angela, who says he needs to look after their 17-year-old daughter Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) over the weekend as she’s going to Cobo with her new husband.

Although Tommy insists Ainsley’s old enough to look after herself, there’s another reason Angela wants supervision: she’s worried about their daughter having sex with her new football-playing boyfriend.

His name? Dakota Loving. As Tommy says when he first meets him, “You can’t make that sh*t up.”

Later, they’re at a football game where it becomes clear Dakota’s a bit of a celeb on the pitch. As they watch from the sidelines, Tommy rather bluntly asks Ainsley if she’s sleeping with him.

After confirming that they are having sex, Tommy asks if they’re being careful. If that conversation weren’t icky enough, her response is… interesting.

A clip of the Landman scene has since gone viral on social media and received thousands of comments from viewers.

“He be writing 19 shows at the same time, he’s out of his f**king mind rn,” said one, while another wrote, “The sexualization of a 17-year-old is just gross.”

A third added, “If my daughter ever said anything like that to me. I’d be sick #landman.” And a fourth chimed in, “My jaw dropped.”

Others saw the funny side, however, including one viewer who said, “I feel like Billy Bob didn’t know about that line, that expression looks pretty genuine.” Another replied, “Best show ever alert, this part was hilarious.”

If that hasn’t completely put you off, Landman Episodes 1-2 are streaming on Paramount Plus. To find out when the next episode drops, check out our guide to the show’s release schedule, and be sure to take a look at our Episode 2 recap.