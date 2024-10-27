Who does Taylor Sheridan play in Lioness Season 2? Creator’s cameo explained

Taylor Sheridan is one of Paramount’s busiest minds, but he’s still found time to write himself a cameo in Lioness Season 2.

Lioness marked a departure from Taylor Sheridan‘s usual genre of choice. Swapping out cowboys and cattle for secretive spy espionage, the show follows the CIA’s covert Lioness program.

Season 2 has officially arrived, with the first two episodes already having landed and introducing the world to a new wave of dangerous criminal organizations. But if you’ve been paying attention, you’ll have seen a familiar face: the creator himself.

Here’s everything you need to know about Taylor Sheridan’s Lioness cameo, as well as his other roles you can spot him in. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Taylor Sheridan’s Lioness cameo explained

Taylor Sheridan plays Cody Spears in Episodes 1 and 2 of Lioness Season 2.

Cody joins Joe and Kyle on their mission to cross the border into Mexico in Episode 1, where Congresswoman Hernandez is being held by the Los Tigres Cartel. In fact, Cody is the leader of this particular mission – a fact made clear to Joe ahead of time.

When Joe remarks how long of a time it’s been, Cody replies: “You know what they say, Joe. Beware the old soldier. He’s old for a reason.”

Paramount

They successfully cross over into Mexico (thanks to Joe pretending to be Cody’s girlfriend) and take back the Congresswoman. But on their way back across the border into the United States, they’re intercepted by the cartel’s “eye in the sky”, and end up driving their car into the Rio Grande river, killing Dean, another soldier.

Cody then comes back again briefly in Episode 2, but disappears again once he reveals he has another mission.

So, is Sheridan likely to come back as Cody again in Season 2? Well, considering how he’s the creator of the series, it’s perfectly possible. There are still six episodes to go, so there’s plenty of opportunity for Cody to lend a helping hand once more.

Taylor Sheridan has made other cameos before

Taylor Sheridan hasn’t just acted in Lioness, he’s also appeared in Yellowstone and 1883.

In Yellowstone, he plays the sharp-tongued and horse expert Travis Wheatley, who often appears to sell the Duttons an incredibly expensive horse. When John sends Jimmy on the road, it’s Travis who takes him along under his (rather aggressive) wing.

Paramount

In 1883, Sheridan also made another multi-episode cameo in the form of Charles Goodnight. Not only does he give himself a rockin’ beard and incredible name, but Charles Goodnight is actually based on a real-life American rancher.

He also appeared briefly as a cowboy in Hell or High Water, his 2016 neo-Western.

Acting isn’t anything new for Sheridan, since he actually began his career as a performer. Starring in minor roles in the likes of Walker, Texas Ranger, Star Trek: Enterprise, and Veronica Mars, it’s no surprise that Sheridan has used his power as a showrunner to write himself into the fray.

For more Sheridan, take a look at our guides to 6666, The Madison, Landman, and 1923 Season 2. There’s also a breakdown of all the best Western TV shows, so you can get your fix.