Ludwig slams Logan Paul as Prime feud escalates: “Shut up and get in the ring”

Popular streamer Ludwig Ahgren is hitting back at Logan Paul after the YouTuber turned WWE heel lashed out at him during an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Logan Paul had some choice words for Ludwig on a November 4 episode of his podcast, calling the streamer a “hypocritical lying blockhead beta b*tch bro.”

His harsh remarks came in response to Ludwig claiming that Logan had filled his bottles of Prime Hydration full of water during MrBeast’s $1M YouTuber challenge back in August.

Article continues after ad

“It was water. Logan Paul replaced his Prime with water. I’m pretty sure that guy is lying. Say what you want about me, but I’ve never put water in a Red Bull can. I drink that sh*t straight up,” the streamer said.

Logan was infuriated by this claim, labeling Ludwig a “hypocrite” with the “audacity to genuinely go in front of your audience and try to convince them that I don’t drink my product.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

(Topic starts at 31:09)

Ludwig gave his response to Logan’s outburst during a November 6 stream, where he brought up the YouTuber’s past and current controversies.

“This is also the guy who filmed a dead body, and also the guy who released a lunch packet with mold, and also the guy who sued someone for making a video essay about him,” Ludwig argued.

“Just shut up and stay in the ring, Logan,” he continued. “I like when you fly high. That’s what we care about. You do great sh*t in the ring.”

Article continues after ad

He went on to refute Paul’s claims that he’d cheated during MrBeast’s video and hypothesized that the influencer was under the impression he was possibly upset because he and several other contestants thought Logan might have “inside” information about the challenges.

Thus far, Paul has not offered a public retort to Ludwig’s statement as he and business partners KSI and MrBeast continue to come under fire after consumers discovered mold in their Lunchly lunch kits.

Article continues after ad