Yellowstone slammed for “blatant” 6666 Vodka product placement

Yellowstone has become a dab hand at product placement, and Season 5 Episode 10 may feature the show’s most “blatant” advertisement yet with 6666 Vodka.

It’s been a weird time for Yellowstone. It took nearly two years for Season 5 to kick off its remaining episodes, but its return came with a big casualty: Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, found dead on his bathroom floor after (seemingly) killing himself.

That’s not to say the backlash has affected its ratings. It’s still the biggest show on cable, with Part 2’s opener becoming the series’ most-viewed premiere ever.

Article continues after ad

There’s money to be made from that level of viewership, and Yellowstone rarely misses an opportunity to sell something – even if you don’t realize you’re watching an ad. Think about it: why do you think there are so many Coors logos, Ram Trucks, and pieces of Carhartt clothing?

In Episode 10, Beth whisks Rip away for a night in an “air-conditioned hotel room” (sorry, a suite). They pop downstairs for a drink in the speakeasy, where the barman brandishes a bottle of Four Sixes Vodka, complete with the 6666 logo (and the camera hangs on it for a couple of seconds).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Paramount

If you weren’t already aware, Taylor Sheridan owns the 6666 Ranch, spanning 350,000 acres across Texas. He also owns 6666 Grit & Glory, a beverage brand that sells vodka cocktails, beer, and ranch water.

However, the vodka’s appearance in last night’s episode left a sour taste in viewers’ mouths. “I haven’t seen such blatant product placement since the Austin Powers sequels,” one user complained.

“Are they still doing a 6666 show? Or is this just product placement to get us to buy all their overpriced merchandise?” another asked. “Only Taylor Sheridan making himself dizzy on a horse could save this episode. This comment was brought to you by 6666 Vodka™️,” a third joked.

Article continues after ad

“The blatant product placement for the vodka was laughably clumsy and shameless. Sheridan is really all about the benjamins these days,” a fourth commented. “This is a disjointed mess. At best, it’s a promo for 6666 and its products,” a fifth added.

Article continues after ad

Can you buy the 6666 Vodka?

The 6666 Vodka isn’t available for sale anywhere… yet. It’s safe to assume you’ll be able to purchase it via the 6666 Grit and Glory website by the end of Yellowstone Season 5.

Article continues after ad

Keep your eyes on the website and Grit and Glory’s social media channel for any updates.

Make sure you know where to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, check out our guides to Billy Klapper Jamie’s 10-56 call, and find out why Kevin Costner left the show.