Rings of Power Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Rings of Power Season 2 has recently begun production, so here’s everything we know so far, from a possible release date, to its cast, plot, and other details.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is reaching the endgame now for its first season, so fans are both gearing up for the finale, and also wondering what will happen next.

And as luck would have it, the series has already been slated for a second season, with production already having started. In fact, Rings of Power is set to have five seasons. This follows the news of the show topping streaming charts on its debut week with 1.3 billion minutes viewed, according to the first official Nielsen ratings.

So with Rings of Power Season 2 on the way, here’s everything we know so far, from whether there’s a release date to cast, plot, and more.

Rings of Power Season 2 release date: When is it coming out?

Currently, there is no official release date for Season 2.

But as Season 2 has begun production just outside of London, we can expect its release to not be too far off in the future. Since Season 1 was filmed over 18 months during global restrictions, we could perhaps expect Season 2 to be done in a shorter amount of time.

That would mean a potential release date of late 2023 or early 2024. We’ll update this section as more information comes out.

Rings of Power Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Rings of Power Season 2 at the time of writing, as Season 1 is still ongoing.

In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for Season 1 below:

We’ll update this space once it’s been shared online, but we’ll likely be waiting a while for any footage.

Rings of Power Season 2 cast: Who is starring in the next season?

There are currently no official casting announcements for the second season, though it is expected that many members of the cast will return. Even if the series has time jumps, many of the characters are borderline immortal, so recasting won’t be an issue.

Currently, we at Dexerto have a list of all the important characters and their actors, who you can check out here. So far, each of them has the potential to return for Season 2.

The production has also announced that a new character, Círdan, will be joining the ensemble of the elves, though the role has not been cast yet.

This section will be updated as more information comes out.

Rings of Power Season 2 plot: What will happen next season?

Concrete plot details for the show’s second season are few and far between, since Season 1 hasn’t even ended yet, but the series will continue the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age in his book The Silmarillion, which covers Sauron overtaking Middle-earth, as well as the creation of the One Ring.

As we witnessed Mordor being created with an explosive volcanic eruption in Episode 6, we can expect the location and Mount Doom to play a large part in the second season.

There are plenty of other events documented in The Silmarillion as well, including the fall of Númenor and the founding of Gondor and Arnor, so the show will likely never be short of material.

This section will be updated as more information comes out.

