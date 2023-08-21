Suits could come back amid Netflix success: “I’m expecting a call”

Get another piece of pie for your wife, because there’s a small chance Suits could return to our screens amid its chart-topping success on Netflix.

Aside from Netflix’s catalog of hits like Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Squid Game, the streaming platform finds regular success with licensed shows. S.W.A.T. was in the mix for months, and Friends, The Office, Ballers, and The Walking Dead have all enjoyed places in the top 10.

Suits has enjoyed an extraordinary run since dropping on the streamer; in July, across Netflix and Peacock, it amassed nearly four billion minutes viewed in just seven days. That makes it one of the most-watched shows of all time in a single period.

After binging all 134 episodes and nine seasons, fans may be curious to know if there’s more to come – well, the answer is maybe, but we could be waiting a while to find out.

Demand for Suits return could make it possible

In an interview with TVLine, executive producer Gene Klein discussed the possibility of a Suits comeback. “You know, I’ve mentioned to Aaron [Korsh] that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I’m expecting a call at some point,” he said.

“But I’m not aware of any serious conversations. It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I’m aware of.”

Korsh recently took part in a lengthy X/Twitter Q&A about the show, but before answering any fans’ questions, he directly addressed the chances of the show returning some day.

“Let me say right off that there is no #Suits reboot or anything in the works. Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing,” he wrote. As for whether or not this means he’d do it if everyone was keen, Korsh added: “That’s what you’re reading but it ain’t what I’m writing. I would consider it but it’s not my priority creatively.”

One fan said they don’t want a reboot because the series “ended where it needed to” and “wrapped up everything beautifully… and very few reboots ever really work”, to which the showrunner replied: “I don’t really disagree.”

Suits is available to stream on both Netflix and Peacock now. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming hubs below:

