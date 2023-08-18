Hugely successful legal show Suits has broken another viewing record, in the process topping the streaming charts for a fourth consecutive week.

Suits is one of the most popular TV shows of the last decade. Launching on the USA Network in 2011, the comedy-drama ran for nine seasons over eight years.

Universal Content Productions made the legal series, and it can now be streamed on both Peacock and Netflix in the United States.

So even though there’s been no new Suits for years, the series continues to break record viewing records, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Suits breaks another viewing record

Suits achieved the most viewing minutes ever in a week over seven days in July. According to the Nielsen streaming statistics, Suits recorded 3.88 billion minutes viewed across Netflix and Peacock from July 17 to July 23.

That’s more than the previous week’s 3.67 billion minutes, which in turn overshadows the previous two weeks’ totals for Suits, all of which – at the time – were the biggest single weeks ever for an acquired show since Nielsen began tracking streaming viewership in 2020.

It’s also the fourth week in a row that the show has managed more than 3 billion minutes, setting the record for an acquired show on the streaming charts.

That easily made Suits the Number One streamed show of that week, scoring more than double the viewers of the Number Two show Bluey (1.219 billion minutes viewed) and Number Three show Sweet Magnolias (1.218 billion minutes viewed).

What is Suits about?

Created by Aaron Korsh, the official Netflix synopsis for Suits is as follows: “After impressing a slick lawyer with his razor-sharp mind, a college dropout scores a coveted associate job, even though he has no credentials.”

Meanwhile, this is how Peacock describes the show: “Mike Ross is a brilliant but unmotivated college dropout recruited by Harvey Specter, one of Manhattan’s top corporate lawyers as his new hotshot associate. Though he isn’t a lawyer, this legal prodigy has a photographic memory, plus the street smarts of a hustler, which make Mike and Harvey an irrepressible duo.”

Patrick J Adams plays Mike, Gabriel Macht is Harvey, and the supporting cast includes Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Wendall Pierce, and Gina Torres.

Suits is now available on both Peacock and Netflix, while for more information on what’s streaming on the latter, check out our dedicated Netflix section.