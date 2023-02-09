Spider-Man Noir live-action series coming to Amazon

A Spider-Man Noir live-action series is in development for Amazon Prime Video.

Into the Spider-Verse is one of the best Spider-Man movies ever made, for various reasons: its eye-popping animation, one of the greatest Spidey stories ever told on the big screen, and its roster of incredible, hilarious variants.

Everyone is entitled to their favorite, but there’s a correct answer: Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man Noir, the grizzled, Nazi-fighting wall-crawler who lets matches burn down to his fingertips just to feel something.

While it’s unclear whether he’ll return in Across the Spider-Verse, he’s set to get his own series on Amazon Prime.

Spider-Man Noir live-action series in the works

According to a Variety report, Amazon is developing a Spider-Man Noir live-action series.

“The untitled series will follow an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City. An individual with knowledge of the project says that the show will be set in its own universe and the main character will not be Peter Parker,” the report notes.

The show will be written by Oren Uziel, who penned the screenplay for The Lost City, 22 Jump Street, and Mortal Kombat. It’s also being developed by Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Casting has yet to be announced – it seems unlikely Nicolas Cage will reprise his role, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

It comes after Amazon greenlit Silk: Spider Society from The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang, part of a new multi-year overall deal with the company. Sony currently controls more than 900 characters associated with Spider-Man, so other shows could be in the pipeline.

