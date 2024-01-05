Spider-Verse actor will only bring his Spider-Man to live-action under one condition

Jake Johnson was asked if there was any way he’d bring his Spider-Verse Spider-Man to live-action, but he’s only interested under one condition.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, took the world by storm. Focusing on the latest Spider-Man, Miles Morales, both films told incredibly heartfelt stories focused on finding family and belonging.

With any success, though, comes the inevitable question about crossover appeal. The Spider-Verse films have been incredibly popular, but questions about live-action rep – be it in solo films or MCU projects – came up almost immediately.

No announcement on a live-action Spider-Verse has been made, but one of the stars has already made it clear he’s not terribly interested unless there’s one very specific stipulation.

Spider-Verse actor will only play live-action Peter B. Parker if Lord & Miller endorsed it

Speaking with Comic Book, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Jake Johnson revealed he had no real interest in bringing Peter B. Parker to live-action.

However, he says he would be willing to make that leap if Spider-Verse directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were on the project.

Sony Pictures Spider-Verse star Jake Johnson isn’t sure the world needs a live-action Peter B. Parker

“I really love how it is. I think the animation is great. I think for me, truthfully, it’s all about Phil Lord and Chris Miller. If Phil Lord or Chris texted and said, ‘We think this is really cool and we would like you to be part of it,’ then I’m in. If it’s Sony that says they have got a really fun idea and it’s a new director who’s at a great studio rate, I feel less excited about that. I think that a lot of this stuff is … There’s an element that’s just money to make money, and projects just to make money. And then there’s a few people who really care, and those people who really care, if it’s them, I’m on board for anything.”

Johnson’s Peter B. Parker quickly became an icon in terms of animated Spider-Men. Hailing from Earth-616B (an alternate version of the core Marvel Comics Earth), he’s a Spider-Man who is down on his luck even more than usual.

Initially divorced, destitute and lacking direction, his connection with Miles Morales leads to him rediscovering his confidence and heroic strive. By the time of Across the Spider-Verse, he’s become the jovial Spider-Man fans know and love, reconnected with Mary-Jane, and had a daughter, May.

Sony Peter B. Parker was a surprise fan-favorite, as the lost Spider-Man rediscovered his heroic side.

Still, fans have wondered if the character could make the jump to live action, especially as Sony teases a potential live-action Miles Morales Spider-Man. Johnson, however, isn’t sold on the idea of a live-action Peter B. Parker.

“If Phil says, ‘Hey, man, you’re not going to like this, but we’re going to put you in tights in front of a green screen,’ but it’s him and it’s Chris, I’m like, ‘The project’s going to be so thoughtful and good and mean so much to so many people, and if you think I could help that, f-ck yes, I’m in.’ But in terms of me individually having a desire, I don’t. I love Peter B. Parker as … I will say this: I would be so sad if I got a call that Peter B. Parker is not returning to the Spider-Verse, because I feel really attached to that character. And Phil and I will go out, or we’ll text a lot, and I’m always pitching on Peter B., and I’m trying to fight to honor him. I want to make sure … He’s funny, but he’s our Spider-Man. He means something and we always go back, and he means a lot to me as a character. I love playing him. So anything outside of that, I don’t give it much thought.”

Peter B. Parker is last seen rejoining Gwen Stacy and her rebellion team in the closing moments of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Along with May, Spider-Man India, Spider-Man Noir, and Spider-Ham, they set out to try to fix the timeline and find a missing Miles Morales before Spider-Man 2099 can.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was indefinitely delayed, and does not currently have a release date. For more Spider-Verse news, stick with Dexerto.