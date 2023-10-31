Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 player turns NYC into Spider-Noir’s playground with settings

Thanks to very specific game settings, a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 player turned NYC into Spider-Noir’s black-and-white playground.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features a whole host of tools that lets players enjoy the experience in their own way. There are dozens upon dozens of suits to unlock for Peter and Miles, and Photo Mode feels even more robust than Insomniac’s previous two Spider-Man games.

One suit that fans especially enjoy is the Spider-Man Noir outfit that recently rose to popularity because of Sony’s Spider-Verse films. Players can unlock Peter’s Into the Spider-Verse-inspired suit by reaching Level 22, and then parting with 50 Tech Parts and 4 City Tokens.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But how else might one bring the world of Spider-Man Noir to the acclaimed Insomniac sequel? One person figured out the specifics and shared their findings with fans.

Spider-Noir’s NYC comes to Spider-Man 2 with certain game settings

In the SpiderManPS4 subreddit, user SpaceYetiGamer said they “messed around with the settings and made the game look like Spider-Noir’s Universe.”

The proof is in the gameplay video that accompanies the post, which shows Peter dressed as his Noir-style counterpart swinging around a New York totally void of color. Better still, when the player lands special attacks in combat, comic lettering for “THOOOOM!” appears over the enemy’s head.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It all works surprisingly well, and for those interested in playing the same way, the Redditor shared a tutorial on how to get the effects just right.

Article continues after ad

To get the full Spider-Noir experience in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, players should first head to the game’s Visual Setting and switch on Film Style Animation and Comic SFX. Next up is the High Contrast Options for shaders, where users will want to make sure they have Hero Shader and Ally Shader turned off.

Article continues after ad

Other shaders should be set to white and black but the next important step revolves around High Contrast Background. Switching this one gives the open world a black-and-white look.

As one person noted in the Reddit thread, this will provide a good distraction for those patiently awaiting Spider-Man 2’s New Game+ feature.