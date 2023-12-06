Spider-Man Noir: Everything we know so far

Peter Parker’s gritty alternate universe counterpart Spider-Man Noir is getting his own live-action series. Here’s a round-up of everything we know about the production.

Created by writers David Hine and Fabrice Sapolsky, and artists Carmine Di Giandomenico and Marko Djurdjevic, Spider-Man Noir debuted in 2009. His first appearance was a self-titled miniseries under the Marvel Noir banner, which was soon followed by a sequel, Spider-Man Noir: Eyes Without a Face.

Spider-Man Noir would subsequently show up in several other comic book storylines, including the 2014 crossover Spider-Verse. The pulp-inspired webslinger also featured in several Spider-Man TV shows (such as Ultimate Spider-Man) and video games (such as Shattered Dimensions).

But by far Spider-Man Noir’s most prominent appearance to date was in 2019’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, in which he’s voiced by Nicolas Cage. This version of the crime fighter proved so popular that Sony Pictures greenlit a Spider-Man Noir TV series in 2023 – here’s everything we know about it.

Contents

The Spider-Man Noir series does not yet have a release date. Given principal photography hasn’t even started, the earliest you can expect it to arrive is 2025.

That said, Spider-Man Noir does have a confirmed distributor. The show is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, and will debut on the latter’s Prime Video platform.

We will update this section with Spider-Man Noir’s release date once it’s available.

Who is part of Spider-Man Noir’s cast and crew?

Neither Amazon MGM Studios nor Sony Pictures Television have yet made any Spider-Man Noir casting announcements. It’s also unclear whether Spider-Verse star Nicolas Cage will participate in any capacity. That said, several of Spider-Man Noir’s crew members are already locked in.

Notably, Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot will serve as showrunners on the production. Uziel is best known for his writing credits on 22 Jump Street, John Wick 4, and the 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot. Meanwhile, Lightfoot oversaw both seasons of Netflix’s Punisher series and also penned scripts for the likes of Hannibal and Narcos.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse co-writers/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are also onboard to produce the Spider-Man Noir series, having helped Uziel develop it. Longtime franchise producer Amy Pascal is back as well, as one of the show’s executive producers.

We will update this section with cast and crew developments as they break, so check back soon.

What is the plot of Spider-Man Noir?

Little is known about the plot of the Spider-Man Noir series at this stage. Even so, certain details about the show’s story and characters have surfaced online.

According to Variety, Spider-Man Noir “will follow an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City.” The outlet’s sources further add that the series “is set in its own universe and the main character will not be Peter Parker.”

We’ll expand this section as more Spider-Man Noir plot information comes to light.

Is Spider-Man Noir connected to the Spider-Verse movies?

Based on the available plot and character information, it appears that Spider-Man Noir is not directly connected to the Spider-Verse movies.

Marvel

This is based on insiders’ claims that the show will revolve around a new protagonist, rather than the Peter Parker variant featured in Into the Spider-Verse and its sequels.

That said, considering that all Spider-Man media is seemingly part of the Spider-Verse trilogy’s canon, Spider-Man Noir does technically take place in the same overarching continuity.

There’s also no word on any direct overlap between Spider-Man Noir and the other in-development Spidey series, Silk: Spider-Society – although again, the Spider-Verse conceit links them on at least some level.

Is there a Spider-Man Noir trailer?

No, there isn’t a Spider-Man Noir trailer yet. As noted above, the production still hasn’t commenced shooting. As such, preview footage won’t swing onto screens until late 2024 at the earliest.

We’ll update this section with the Spider-Man Noir trailer as soon as it drops.

That's everything we know about the Spider-Man Noir series. We'll update this page upon further announcements.

