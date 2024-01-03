One of 2023’s best movies is returning to IMAX this month

One particular web-slinging spider movie is heading back to cinemas this month – and in IMAX, no less.

When it comes to big blockbusters, there’s no place like IMAX. The screening format allows a film to really shine, turning a trip to the movies into a surreal cinematic experience.

A number of movies have made their mark specifically in IMAX, such as this summer’s Oppenheimer, which also returned to the big screen for a time – we even have an article explaining all about IMAX with Oppenheimer, since Christopher Nolan and IMAX appear to go hand in hand.

Article continues after ad

But now, another 2023 movie is also returning to the major screens. But what film, and when?

Article continues after ad

Miles Morales is returning to IMAX

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the major animated superhero hit, will be heading back to IMAX screens on January 19, 2024, for a limited time.

According to IMAX (via Comic Book), the re-release will be “digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience.”

Spider-Verse so-writer and executive producer Christopher Miller announced the news on X (formerly Twitter), stating “If you didn’t get a chance to catch ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE on the big screen – where you can see the jaw-dropping level of detail & innovation lovingly put into every frame – you’ve got another chance!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse, and follows this plot: “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Article continues after ad

Across the Spider-Verse first came out in June of 2023, and blew audiences away just as much as the first one. It managed to score both an impressive box office haul as well as a 95% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. We gave the flick 4 stars, stating in our review: “The Spider-Verse movies as a whole are a masterclass of animation and what it can do. From the visuals to the characters to the comedy and the action, for every criticism we have, there’s a multi-verse load of positives.”

Article continues after ad

With Beyond the Spider-Verse, the trilogy’s third and final installment, not heading our way until at least next year, it’s probably in fans’ best interests to catch these movies in theatres whenever they can. The first two movies are also still available to stream on Netflix, which we discuss here. But considering that a major selling point of Spider-Verse is its stunning visuals and action, there’s still plenty of reasons to head back into cinemas.

Article continues after ad

And of course, check out the trailer below to remind you of all the visuals you’ll get to see once again on the big screen:

Article continues after ad

Check out our other Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse coverage below: