Where is Secret Invasion Episode 7?

Secret Invasion Episode 6 hit Disney+ last week, with Nick Fury vowing to finish his fight against Gravik – so, where is Episode 7?

The latest MCU series pits the eyepatch-wearing super-spy against his longtime enemies-turned-allies, the Skrulls. After seeming to reach common ground in Captain Marvel, Secret Invasion brings things back to the present day, and a rebel sect has a nefarious, vengeful plot to plunge the world into war.

The show had a strong start, but it hit a severe downward slope over the past three chapters. In our review of the sixth episode, we said it was an “overstuffed bore… it isn’t the show at its worst, but it certainly isn’t good.”

We’re a week on from Episode 6, and some viewers may be wondering: will there be a Secret Invasion Episode 7?

Is there a Secret Invasion Episode 7?

No, there isn’t Secret Invasion Episode 7 – because it doesn’t exist.

Secret Invasion only had six episodes, the last of which dropped on Disney+ on July 26. It’s the worst-received MCU release in the franchise’s history – pretty much sealing 2023 as a historic low for Marvel – with the finale currently sitting at 7% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The question is, even with all the bad reviews, will there be a Season 2? You can read our case for it here, and director Ali Selim thinks there’s plenty of room for more in the story. “When it ends, I hope you feel satiated and complete… and there are some characters that are no longer with us and some characters that live to see another challenge. I would love to see that challenge become Season 2,” he told SFX.

