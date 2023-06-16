Secret Invasion reviews: Reactions, Rotten Tomatoes score & more

Secret Invasion is set to make its Disney+ debut soon. Early reactions and reviews to the first two episodes have been notably mixed – some say it’s a “masterpiece,” while others describe it as “flat” and “lifeless.”

As the first TV show entry to the MCU’s Phase Five, Secret Invasion is an exciting project, one that will see the return of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury while showing the infiltration of Skrulls into our world.

Per the official synopsis: “Set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth.”

With only days left until the release of Secret Invasion, early reactions to the series have started trickling in. So, here’s a selection of the reactions and reviews so far, as well as the all-important Rotten Tomatoes score.

Secret Invasion reactions

Some were allowed to see the first two episodes of Secret Invasion ahead of its premiere, and reactions so far have been mixed, ranging from a “game changing limited series” to straight up “boring”.

Among the positive reactions, Agents of Fandom’s Adam tweeted: “#SecretInvasion feels like a freshly revamped blast into the past. Familiar characters in dangerously unfamiliar settings, with paranoia infused deep at the show’s core. Emilia Clarke is otherworldly. Superb writing, crazy twists, and deeply personal stakes? A masterpiece.”

Meanwhile, writer Rayyan said: “#SecretInvasion is the real deal. Well directed, shot, choreographed, & written. Sets up the main conflict & villain early on Winter Soldier, Civil War vibes. In terms of quality, feels like Marvel’s Andor. But 6 eps, so it moves faster, & has some massive WTF moments throughout.”

Adding to the conversation, critic Michael Lee wrote: “#SecretInvasion is a game changing limited series that uses the spy thriller genre to tap into something dark & complex. The first two eps set a refreshingly gritty and gloomy tone, which is a nice change of pace from the usual formula. It’s Marvel at their best.”

And Karama Horne commented: “#SecretInvasion is Marvel’s return to political intrigue storytelling. It has an ‘Old Man Fury’ vibe and both Samuel L. Jackson and Kingsley Ben-Adir give powerful performances. Although the pacing of the first 2 eps is a bit uneven, I’m invested. #Marvel.”

But not everyone enjoyed the show, including FilmSpeak host Griffin Schiller, who tweeted: “Was so rooting for #SecretInvasion but man was that not it. Glimpses of greatness stemming from letting Jackson riff, some decent intrigue, but otherwise flat, lifeless direction, w/the most boring & static shots imaginable. Muddled politics, missed cloak & dagger opps.”

Writer Pramit added: “Watched the 1st 2 episodes of #secretinvasion & ngl, they were boring. It tries to go back to the winter soldier conspiracy thriller days, but the slow pacing, the dull acting, & the choppy action robs it off its edge. Olivia Colman is clearly the only one who is having any fun.”

Secret Invasion reviews

Just like the early reactions, the reviews for the first two episodes of Secret Invasion are mixed. Some say it’s a “sharp turn” for the MCU, while others describe it as “middling.”

In our review, we gave it four stars, writing: “Secret Invasion is a return to smoke-and-mirrors tension à la The Winter Soldier that opts for mature storytelling over the weightless toy box thrills of the multiverse.”

Meanwhile, Variety said: “Secret Invasion looks very much like its own beast, a genuine serial story within the lumbering Marvel apparatus. One wonders if, like the villainous creatures at its center, it’ll end up revealing its true form, but for now, its humanity makes for a pretty good look.”

Empire gave the first two episodes four stars, writing: “Secret Invasion doesn’t simply play at spy games in the sense of fun with superpowers and gadgetry as Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. did. This is a dirty business… After the MCU’s customary comfort watches of the past year, Secret Invasion is quite a sharp turn.”

On the other side of the fence, The Hollywood Reporter described Secret Invasion as “middling,” saying that “for the most part, Secret Invasion is more dour and even dull than one might expect from its John le Carré/Graham Greene trappings.”

Elsewhere, The Telegraph gave it two stars. “In its first two episodes, the action moves from murky and hard to follow to dull (and hard to follow),” it said. “Worse yet, it looks cheap.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: Secret Invasion is the lowest rated MCU show

Secret Invasion currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 69% from the critics, making it the worst-rated MCU show right now.

Although the score is certainly higher than plenty of other series, it’s low when compared to other Marvel shows on Disney+, including Moon Knight at 86%, Loki at 92%, WandaVision at 91%, and Ms. Marvel at 98%.

It even scores lower than She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which – despite earning just 30% from the audiences – currently has 80% on the Tomatometer.

Of course, this could all change when Secret Invasion drops. And then, it’ll be up to you to decide what you make of it.

Secret Invasion Episode 1 premieres on Disney+ on June 21, 2023. Find out more about the series here.