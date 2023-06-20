Secret Invasion is about to drop on Disney+, so here’s how many episodes you can expect to watch in the new MCU series and their release schedule.

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has always been lingering in the background of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s finally at the center of his own project in Secret Invasion.

The new show will follow the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director as he returns to Earth to investigate a rebel Skrull cell as they attempt to infiltrate Earth’s population and wipe mankind off the face of the planet. He’ll also reunite with Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), his Skrull ally.

Ahead of its release on Disney+, here’s exactly how many episodes there’ll be in Season 1.

How many episodes of Secret Invasion are there?

There will be six episodes of Secret Invasion.

Each episode will be an hour long and released weekly following June 21.

Secret Invasion release schedule

You can find the show’s release schedule below:

Episode 1: ‘Mastery of Sabotage’ – June 21, 2023

Episode 2: ‘Self-Report Scheme’ – June 28, 2023

Episode 3: ‘Reactor Me Once’ – July 5, 2023

Episode 4: ‘Lost in Storage’ – July 12, 2023

Episode 5: ‘Vent Out Your Anger’ – July 19, 2023

Episode 6: ‘Suss Out the Meek’ – July 26, 2023

This episode count matches earlier Marvel shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel. WandaVision, What If…? and She-Hulk had nine episodes, but they were of varying lengths.

The official synopsis reads: “In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

Secret Invasion Episode 1 hits Disney+ on June 21. Check out our review here, a breakdown of the cast and characters here, and our other coverage here.