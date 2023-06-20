What time is Secret Invasion on Disney Plus?

Secret Invasion, the new MCU series pitting Nick Fury against countless Skrulls across the world, is nearly here – so, here’s how to watch Episode 1 and what time it’ll drop on Disney Plus.

Captain Marvel introduced us to Skrulls, a shapeshifting alien race in search of a home after their own world, Skrullos, was destroyed by the Kree. They started off as villains, until Nick Fury and Carol Danvers realized they weren’t the actual enemy.

We haven’t seen much of them since, making brief appearances in Spider-Man: Far From Home and WandaVision – however, they’re now at the center of a global conspiracy that could result in mankind’s destruction.

So, with Secret Invasion about to arrive, here’s exactly what time it’ll drop on Disney+ and be available t stream.

Secret Invasion Episode 1 will premiere on Disney+ on June 21, 2023.

In terms of what time it will be available to watch, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Only the first episode will drop on the streaming platform, so you’ll need to tune in weekly – you can find out how many episodes to expect here.

The official synopsis reads: “In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

Secret Invasion Episode 1 hits Disney+ on June 21.