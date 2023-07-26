Secret Invasion Season 2: Everything we know

Here’s everything we know about Secret Invasion Season 2, including any renewal and release date updates, plot speculation, cast, and more.

It’s been 15 years since Nick Fury first floated his idea to “bring together a group of remarkable people”, resulting in Earth’s mightiest heroes teaming up to form the Avengers. He’s always been in the background; plotting, manoeuvring around corrupt politicians and Hydra operatives, or helping the folks stationed on the S.A.B.E.R. base in space.

For the first time in the MCU, Secret Invasion put him at the center of his own project, pitting him against Skrulls once more. In Captain Marvel, Fury eventually befriended the alien race, but the new series saw him returning home to pay for his broken promise to find them a new home.

With the finale dropping on Disney+, here’s everything we know about Secret Invasion Season 2 so far. Spoilers to follow…

Will there be a Secret Invasion Season 2?

As of July 2023, Secret Invasion Season 2 hasn’t been announced – but we don’t think it’ll happen.

There are two reasons for this. Firstly, the so-called secret invasion has been resolved: Gravik is dead, G’iah is working with Sonya to establish a safe place to live for the Skrulls, and Fury and Varra have returned to S.A.B.E.R. to negotiate peace with the Kree.

Secondly, its viewership hasn’t been particularly inspiring, nor have the reviews. It currently has a 59% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the premiere failed to break into Nielsen’s top 10 streaming chart. Below, we’ve listed how its viewing figures for the opening episode compared to other shows in the MCU:

Loki – 2.5 million Moon Knight – 1.8 million The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 1.8 million WandaVision – 1.6 million Hawkeye – 1.5 million She-Hulk – 1.5 million Secret Invasion – 994,000 Ms. Marvel – 775,000

As Fury’s story will continue in The Marvels, due to hit cinemas later this year, we’re not expecting to see another season of Secret Invasion – but we’ll keep this space updated.

Is there a Secret Invasion Season 2 release date?

There isn’t a release date for Secret Invasion Season 2.

Marvel has yet to confirm whether or not there’ll be a second season, never mind when it would be coming out. The franchise’s slate is pretty packed over the coming years, with releases scheduled all the way into 2027. If it’s announced, we wouldn’t expect to see another season until 2025, if not 2026.

Secret Invasion Season 2 cast: Who’d be in it?

We’d expect the Secret Invasion Season 2 cast to include:

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Charlayne Woodard as Varra

Emilia Clarke as G’iah

Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth

Don Cheadle as James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes

Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross

There’s a few people who won’t come back, barring any unexpected resurrections and returns in later MCU projects: Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, as she was killed in the first episode of Season 1; Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, as G’iah killed him in their climactic Super-Skrull battle; and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, as Gravik murdered him.

There’s more of a question mark over Dermot Mulroney’s President Ritson. In the finale, he waged war on all alien species, which Fury describes as “real one-term president stuff.” This is a curious comment, as we know Harrison Ford will play Thaddeus Ross in Captain America 4 and Thunderbolts… and he’ll be the President of the United States, so Ritson is due to be ousted from the White House.

Secret Invasion Season 2 plot: What will it be about?

We don’t have official plot details for Secret Invasion Season 2, but we have a few ideas of what it could be about.

We’d likely see Sonya and G’iah’s efforts to combat President Ritson’s war on Skrulls on Earth, as well as G’iah helping Sonya with all sorts of secret, probably violent missions across the world. Meanwhile, Fury and Varra will be off trying to nail down a peace treaty with the Kree, and they’ll hopefully secure a new world for the Skrulls.

And what about Rhodey? Throughout Secret Invasion, his body was used as a disguise for a rebel Skrull operative, and when G’iah freed him, Everett Ross asked how long he’d been locked in a fracking pod. The question remains: how long has he been a Skrull? We’d bet on this being addressed in his Armor Wars movie, whenever that happens, but it’s a loose end we’re keen to get answers for.

Ali Selim, who directed all of the episodes, told SFX Magazine: “When it ends, I hope you feel satiated and complete. And as Marvel does so excellently, you also feel like ‘Oh, it could go in this direction.’ Nick Fury is alive and continues to battle, I don’t think that’s a spoiler alert.

“And there are some characters that are no longer with us and some characters that live to see another challenge. I would love to see that challenge become Season 2.”

