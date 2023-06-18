How to watch Secret Invasion – Is it streaming?

Want to watch Secret Invasion? Here are all of the details on where it’s streaming, including internationally.

Marvel fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting for Season 1 of Secret Invasion to arrive.

With a focus on Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, the series documents his journey through a Skrull invasion on Earth. Everett K. Ross and James Rhodes are also making their MCU comebacks in the show.

So far, the reviews for the show have been decent, currently holding up a 69% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Secret Invasion, from any country.

Where is Secret Invasion streaming?

Season 1 of Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney+ on June 21. As long as you have a subscription to the platform, you will be able to stream all six episodes as they release.

Here are all of the steps to start watching Secret Invasion:

As of June 2023, it has not been confirmed whether or not Secret Invasion will be more than one season.

To stay updated on all things Marvel and upcoming news from the MCU, make sure to check our page here.