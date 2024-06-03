Bridgerton fans are excited about one big scene in Season 3 Part 2 trailer

The official trailer for Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 has fans excited, as it’s confirmed a steamy moment inspired by the book series.

In Part 1 of the Netflix show’s third chapter, Penelope and Colin had tongues wagging with their sensual carriage scene. But when it comes to racy moments from the books, nothing will top the mirror scene.

Taking place in the Romancing Mister Bridgerton novel, Colin tells Penelope about one of his fantasies: having sex with her in front of a mirror.

There were already hints it would occur on-screen at some point in Season 3, as the promotional material included shots of mirrors. But this was confirmed with the new trailer for Part 2, and fans are losing their minds.

For Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2, the scene appears to have been turned from fantasy into reality. The trailer shows Penelope standing in front of a mirror as Colin stands behind her with a hungry gaze, caressing her lips and neck.

It’s a key moment for Penelope as Colin makes her realize just how beautiful and tantalizing she really is, giving Penelope more confidence as she has always felt less-than compared to the women of the ton.

It will also mark her and Colin’s first time together after their engagement, which the trailer has already revealed, and fans are excited to say the least.

“I’m ugly crying right now. The mirror scene will change my life, I can already feel it,” said one fan on X/Twitter in reference to Nicola Coughlan’s comment on the scene being “beautifully written.”

Another commented, “Mirror scene will be wonderful, not only because of the scene itself, but it is the moment where Colin will show Pen how beautiful and perfect she is. He will heal every one of her insecurities, he will love her, and make pen love every part of her being.”

A third added, “Colin and Penelope about to enjoy some mirror time (the way he is already worshipping her!).” While a fourth simply said, “I will not survive the mirror scene.”

This is only one of the major moments that will take place in Part 2, with the trailer also confirming Penelope’s secret as Lady Whistledown is in jeopardy.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 will release on Netflix on June 13. You can catch up on whether Francesca Bridgerton is asexual, why fans dislike the Mondrichs, and new TV series streaming.