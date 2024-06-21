Bridgerton producer denies rumors of deleted scenes between Penelope and Colin

A producer on Bridgerton Season 3 has been forced to deny that there are deleted scenes revolving around Penelope and Colin’s love story.

In the TV show, Penelope and Colin’s love story was promoted as being sexy, tantalizing, steamy, and downright naughty. But when both parts of Season 3 were released, fans felt there were far too few scenes compared to the prior seasons.

Rumors started to circulate that Bridgerton Season 3 may have had more scenes that ended up being deleted from the final cut. A petition was even created demanding the scenes to be released.

Bridgerton Season 3 producer Tom Verica set the record straight that fans won’t see these scenes anytime soon – because they don’t exist.

“Not sure where this all came from but these claims are false,” Verica wrote on Instagram. “The supposed scenes… don’t exist.”

His Instagram post included behind-the-scenes photos on set, from Penelope and Colin dancing at their wedding, to Francesca and her mother playing the piano.

Instagram/TomVerica

Regardless, fans still feel robbed, believing something was lacking in the third season between the main couple.

On X/Twitter a fan commented, “Why didn’t this make the official cut bro I hate the S3 Bridgerton editors so much. So many amazing scenes that lost their full potential bc they hacked away at it and didn’t show it in its full glory.”

The response is to a video Nicola Coughlan posted on Instagram of their characters filming a scene at their wedding. Coughlan even came out to say the deleted scenes are “just a rumor” and “I think you got all the Polin we had but there’s lots of BTS still to share.”

That wasn’t all, as Alice and Will Mondrich were also supposed to get their steamy sex scene in Season 3, but it was cut.

Martins Imhangbe told Digital Spy, “There was a whole scene written where Will and Alice do it everywhere. Then the kids interrupt. There was all this stuff that happened.”

Fans will have to live with what was given to them and hopefully see the couple return in Bridgerton Season 4 the same way Kate and Anthony did.

Bridgerton Season 3 is available to stream on Netflix. For more about the Bridgerton world, read up on how rich Penelope really is, real-life filming locations, how Season 3 changed Francesca’s story, and new series to stream this month.