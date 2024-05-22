Bridgerton Season 3 breaks series record with massive streaming ratings

It seems that Colin and Penelope are doing more than just breaking furniture, as Bridgerton Season 3 has achieved the biggest premiere streaming ratings of the entire series.

Penelope and Colin’s love story has been eagerly anticipated by fans, as it’s been brewing since the first season. Part 1 of their story was released on May 16, 2024, and it officially hit 45.1 million views on Netflix in its opening weekend.

The ratings have never been achieved before with any Bridgerton season. Variety did the math and revealed that Bridgerton Season 2 roughly only got 22.7 million views. When it comes to Season 1’s stats, the information is not readily available. But it’s clear Season 2 blew Season 1 out of the water with Kate and Anthony’s story.

It’s an impressive success for Bridgerton as Season 3 has been split into two parts. The 45.1 million views were calculated after only four days of the season’s release. With outstanding numbers after only the first four episodes, it’s unclear where Part 2 will land in the ranking.

Compared to other seasons, Penelope and Colin’s love story was one that had the biggest anticipation unlike Daphne’s or Anthony’s. This was mainly due to the already existing storylines of both Penelope and Colin.

Fans watched since Season 1 how Penelope was in love with the Bridgerton but kept quiet — not to mention Penelope’s ongoing storyline of keeping her secret as Mrs. Whistledown.

Book fans were also on the edge of their seats knowing Romancing Mr. Bridgerton would be a culmination of years worth of pent-up feelings and sexual fantasies. Part 1 has so far adapted crucial scenes like Colin’s hand injury to the blush-worthy carriage scene.

Even author Julia Quinn revealed it was one of the hardest romances to write, mainly because fans were already so familiar with the characters.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 will released on June 13, 2024. You can read more on whether Francesca is asexual in the series, a cringe moment fans can’t get over, and dive into new series streaming.

