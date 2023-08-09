What does the Netflix 9875 code do?

Netflix’s not-so-secret codes have been shared around like life-changing hacks for years, but there’s a specific number that’s caught everyone’s attention: 9875 – so, what does it do?

It may be the most pathetic first-world problem to come out of the streaming boom, but it drives us all insane: the ever-scrolling effort to find something to watch on Netflix.

You load it up and start flicking through, hoping to land on a movie or TV show that scratches an intangible itch – but you just keep going, and going, and going, until it’s eventually too late to watch anything at all, or you succumb to putting on an episode of Friends or The Office you’ve seen hundreds of times.

Well, thanks to a bunch of “secret codes”, you can hone in on an ultra-specific category beyond what Netflix gives you on its homepage – and 9875 could be the best one yet, so here’s what you need to know.

Netflix 9875 code explained

If you type 9875 into Netflix’s search bar, you’ll be taken to a page exclusively made up of true crime documentaries and movies.

We should note, it works better if you’re on a browser: all you need to do is add the code to the end of your URL, which should look like this: “https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/”.

Netflix

Given the popularity of the likes of Take Care of Maya, Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case, and other true crime documentaries, it’s not a surprise that viewers are overjoyed to be given a quick way to find more to watch.

“9875 is the best thing I’ve learned about for Netflix,” one user wrote. “Guys, if you love True Crime docs & you have Netflix, here’s a hack to make life easier. Go to the search box & type in 9875 & every true crime doc they have will pop up. It’s an easier, quicker & more organized search than going through what they advertise on your home page,” another tweeted.

There are hundreds of other codes to help you unlock Netflix’s full library, which you can check out here. You can also check out our other true crime content here and upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

