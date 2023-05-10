How to watch American Pie Girls’ Rules – is it on Netflix?

American Pie Presents Girls’ Rules, the gender-flipped spin-off of the 00s high school comedy starring Madison Pettis, has been doing the rounds on TikTok – but is it streaming on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2020 movie.

Say what you want about American Pie, but the 1999 flick, about four high-schoolers and their efforts to lose their virginity before prom night, was a resounding success when it first hit theaters.

As well as earning more than $235 million worldwide, the raunchy buddy comedy went on to spawn a number of sequels. Although the follow-ups failed to capture the success of their predecessor, in 2020, Mike Elliott had a go at refreshing the franchise with American Pie Presents Girls’ Rules, with Madison Pettis starring in the lead role.

With several outrageous scenes from the film being shared on TikTok of late, you might be wondering how to watch American Pie Presents Girls’ Rules, and if it’s available on Netflix. We’ve got the answer.

Is American Pie Presents Girls’ Rules on Netflix?

Yes, American Pie Presents Girls’ Rules is available to stream on Netflix in the US. Those outside of the US can stream the movie on Netflix using a VPN.

Alternatively, viewers can rent or buy the movie on various VOD platforms including Amazon Prime Video, or you can buy a physical copy on Blu-ray or DVD.

The main cast of the female-fronted American Pie – Madison Pettis, Natasha Behnam, Lizze Broadway, and Piper Curda – star as Annie, Michelle, Stephanie, and Kayla, respectively.

No doubt you’ve figured this out by now, but the film follows the same format as the OG, meaning the squad are the updated versions of the 1999 movie’s Jim, Kevin, Oz, and Finch, played by Jason Biggs, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Chris Klein, and Eddie Kaye Thomas.

As per the official synopsis for Girls’ Rules: “It’s Senior year! Annie, Kayla, Michelle, and Stephanie decide to finally harness their girl power and band together to get what they want. The boys won’t know what hit them when these sassy sweethearts are calling the shots. Wild parties, sexy adventures and a Stifler bring the heat in this hot new slice of American Pie!”

Unfortunately, the movie tried its best to hit the refresh button on the franchise, but ended up falling flat, earning a measly 14% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Nonetheless, it’s enjoying a new life on social media – so if you do want to give it a try, you now know where to find it.

