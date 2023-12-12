Vanderpump Rules exes Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney get involved in a love triangle

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were seen kissing the same person in the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 sneak peek. Here is everything you need to know about this love triangle!

Bravo announced Vanderpump Rules’ return on January 30 by dropping the extended preview of Season 11 on YouTube, and the trailer hooked us in with some juicy romance drama.

We had a preview of the upcoming Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval drama, and surprisingly we also got a glimpse of costars Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz making out shamelessly.

The exes Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were shown kissing the same pink-haired girl and fans are eager to know more about the woman who managed to pull in both sides of the divorced couple.

Fans of the show loved the trailer and took to Reddit to express their thoughts. One commented: “I think we’ve got beyond the boring settling down and now on the bonkers midlife crisis.”

Who did Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney kiss?

The pair was shown making out with singer and actress, Tori Keeth. Tori has been friends with the Vanderpump Rules cast for a few years and some of the stars, especially Kristen Doute, were seen supporting her song on Instagram. During the preview, Tori said, “I have a crush on a divorced couple.”

Tom seemed excited to be part of all this because he said, “I’ve never been in a love triangle before.” It seems that the ex-wife of the star is also not ready to back down from the fight to win Tori over.

The pair divorced in 2022 after 12 years of being together and it is surprising for the viewers to see them go for the same person.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 premieres Tuesday, January 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo. To stay updated on Vanderpump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.