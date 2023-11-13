Where to stream the Hunger Games movies

The Hunger Games franchise has seen a renaissance thanks to its prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, but where can you watch the original franchise? Here’s everything we know.

In the early 2010s, the young adult dystopian genre permeated the book and movie worlds. One of the biggest and best successes to come from this time was The Hunger Games, a film series based on the books by Suzanne Collins.

The popular franchise – which catapulted lead actor Jennifer Lawrence to stardom – follows Katniss Everdeen, a teenager living in a war torn district as she’s picked to participate in a battle to the death against other children.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The movies have been cultural staples in the decade they’ve been out and, with its prequel film set to hit theaters soon, a lot of fans are wondering where they can tune in to watch their favorite tributes battle it out.

Where can you stream all the Hunger Games movies?

You can currently watch four of the Hunger Games film using the Peacock app.

The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, and Mockingjay Part One and Two are available to stream through both Peacock and Hulu, but you do need a Live TV subscription tier to view them through Hulu.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

You can also rent/buy all four movies through Amazon Prime Video or download the STARZ app on your phone or TV.

Article continues after ad

The Hunger Games franchise synopsis reads: “In a dystopian future, the totalitarian nation of Panem is divided into 12 districts and the Capitol. Each year two young representatives from each district are selected by lottery to participate in The Hunger Games. Part entertainment, part brutal retribution for a past rebellion, the televised games are broadcast throughout Panem.

Article continues after ad

The 24 participants are forced to eliminate their competitors while the citizens of Panem are required to watch. When 16-year-old Katniss’ young sister, Prim, is selected as District 12’s female representative, Katniss volunteers to take her place. She and her male counterpart, Peeta, are pitted against bigger, stronger representatives, some of whom have trained for this their whole lives.”

Article continues after ad

The upcoming Hunger Games prequel film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, will chronicle the backstory of Coriolanus Snow who becomes Panem’s president and Katniss’ eventual nemesis in the original trilogy.

Article continues after ad

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes hits theaters November 17. You can read more about the movie below: