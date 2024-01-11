How to watch Drake and Josh: Movies & series

Drake and Josh, one of the most iconic kids’ sitcoms of the 2000s, just turned 20 – so, here’s how to watch both the series and its movies on streaming.

The mid-aughts were the golden age of children’s comedy. Disney had the likes of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody (but not Suite Life on Deck), Hannah Montana, That’s So Raven, and Wizards of Waverley Place. Cartoon Network had Dexter’s Laboratory and the trippy hilarity of Ed, Edd n Eddy.

Nickelodeon arguably had the best of them all: Drake and Josh, a hilarious gateway sitcom for younger audiences that’s still quoted by its fans today. “Hug me, brotha!”, “I ain’t calling you a truther!”, and “I repeat things for emphasis… EMPHASIS!” are just a few examples.

Today marks its 20th anniversary, so if you’re keen to revisit the laughs of yesteryear, here’s where you can find Drake and Josh and its two movies on streaming.

Where to watch Drake and Josh

All four seasons of Drake and Josh are available to stream on Hulu and Paramount Plus. The first three seasons are also available on Netflix.

Every episode can also be bought or rented digitally via Amazon Prime and other platforms.

The movies aren’t quite as easy. There have been two films in the franchise: Drake & Josh Go Hollywood and Merry Christmas Drake & Josh, and neither are available on streaming platforms. However, you can watch them via on-demand services.

Will Drake and Josh ever return?

While a Drake and Josh revival could happen, it seems unlikely after the events of the past five years.

In 2019, it was revealed that Drake Bell and Josh Peck were set to reunite. “I wouldn’t call it a reboot. I think it’s just an opportunity for Drake and I to be working together again,” Peck told ET.

“Obviously we love each other and we were able to make such an impact on people [with Drake & Josh], so any chance to do something dope together, it’s really exciting for me… it’s going to be good. Y’all will like it.”

In 2021, the project was canceled due to production delays – and the small matter of Bell pleading guilty to child endangerment charges. The next year, Bell’s ex-wife Janet Von Schmeling said she took issue with aspects of Peck’s script for the revival, which eventually led to the project falling apart.

While Peck hasn’t commented on those claims, he explained to the BFFs Podcast that he hadn’t stayed in touch with his co-star after the show ended. Bell also publicly kicked off at Peck after not being invited to his wedding. This culminated in Peck confronting him at the VMAs and asking him apologize to his wife, which was the last time the pair spoke.

At the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards, Miranda Cosgrove (who played Megan) was asked if she was up for a reboot. “Maybe… it feels like everything is getting a reboot nowadays, so nothing’s off the table,” she told E! News.

